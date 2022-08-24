Mercado Livre receives 1st cargo plane from GOL to reduce delivery times in the North and Northeast

Mercado Livre (MELI34) received from GOL (GOLL4), this Tuesday (23), the first of six cargo planes that were contracted to reduce the delivery time of orders for customers in the North and Northeast regions of the country.

The promise of Mercado Livre is to deliver in just 1 day in the 2 regions — today, the company says it takes 8 to 9 days in Manaus (AM) and 4 to 5 days in Recife (PE) and other northeastern capitals. For this, it will receive 2 more aircraft from Gol this year and another 3 in 2023 (and the agreement also provides for the possibility of contracting 6 more aircraft, to be delivered by 2025).

“We are 100% dedicated to reducing delivery times in the most distant regions of the country”, says Fernando Yunes, senior vice president of Mercado Livre and responsible for the operation in Brazil. “It is a revolution to arrive in these regions with the same delivery time as those who buy in São Paulo or Rio”.

Currently, around 40% to 50% of the company’s deliveries in the country are made in São Paulo and around 60% in the Southeast region. In addition, less than 5% of packages are transported by plane — with the agreement, the goal is to reach at least 11%. “But 11% is not the ceiling,” says Yunes (see more below).

‘Hanging up the phone in the face’

The agreement is also relevant for GOL, which is still trying to recover from the impacts of the pandemic on the airline industry. With the partnership, Gollog (the company’s cargo and order transport arm) will increase its transported cargo capacity by 80% when the six aircraft are operating.

Negotiations between the companies began in May 2020, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic (when commercial flights disappeared and online shopping exploded). But the deal was announced only in April this year.

Despite the happy ending (and the many exchanges of praise at the plane delivery ceremony, which took place at Congonhas airport), Gollog’s executive director, Julio Perotti, says the negotiation was not easy. “We spent many nights talking, sometimes hanging up on the phone, because that’s how good things happen.”

To meet the demand of Mercado Libre, GOL is converting Boeing 737-800 aircraft for cargo transport and customizing the fuselage with the yellow color and the company logo. The entire interior of the plane has been adapted to carry 10,000 to 11,000 packages per flight. (see images above and below).

BRL 1 billion in 5 years

The company is replacing its fleet of Boeing 737-700 and 737-800 with new 737 Max (there are 36 currently in operation). Part of the aircraft taken out of service (and acquired under the leasing model) are being returned, and part is being transformed into freighters (such as those of Mercado Livre), according to the president of GOL Linhas Aéreas, Celso Ferrer.

“Was [um avião] of passengers, left for conversion and will now continue flying for another ten years”, says Ferrer about the adapted Boeings. The company’s president says that the current fleet is 140 aircraft and that the goal is to have about 8% to 10% of it being used for cargo transport. “Does not distort the operating model [da GOL] because it remains a single fleet”, says the executive about the Boeing 737.

Perotti, executive director of Gollog, says that the agreement “expands our operations in Brazil, increasing the range of services offered, which should represent an incremental revenue of BRL 100 million still in 2022 and another BRL 1 billion in the coming years.” 5 years”.

How are the deliveries and how will they be

The aircraft delivered this Tuesday (23) will go into operation next week, on September 1, making 4 daily flights between São Paulo and capitals in the Northeast (2 round trip flights). The first destination will be Fortaleza (CE), followed by São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI) — which will be part of the same route.

With the arrival of the next aircraft, the next capitals to receive daily flights from GOL’s adapted freighters will be Recife (PE) and Brasília (DF) — in this case, Mercado Livre will replace a smaller plane, an Embraer E-190 from Azul, for a “new” Boeing.

“The first flights will be destined for the cities of Fortaleza (CE), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI), where the current period of 4 days will drop to just 1, considering loads stored in ‘fulfillment’. We will reduce delivery time by up to 80%”, says Yunes (“fullfilment centers” are Mercado Livre’s merchandise storage distribution centers).

Mercado Livre currently operates its air delivery network with Embraer E-190 models, with three aircraft from Azul and another two from Sideral Linhas Aéreas (which currently fly to Recife and Goiânia, but the contract will expire in October, due to the agreement with GOL).

Boeing x Embraer

The five aircraft currently in operation do not work exclusively for the company and can even transport goods to competitors, for example. In addition, Mercado Livre also uses commercial passenger flights to transport smaller (and lesser) packages.

Pablo Navarrete, senior director at Meli Air (Mercado Livre’s air operation), says that “deliveries within up to 800 km do not need a plane” in Brazil and are more advantageous by highways, so much of the Southeast, Paraná and Santa Catarina are served by the road network.

Navarrete also says that the Boeing 737-800s are more advantageous, because they can carry 10,000 to 11,000 packages per flight, against 4,000 to 5,000 for the Embraer — and, therefore, the E-190s will be used for air routes.” shorter”, such as Porto Alegre, Vitória and Goiânia.

With the six Boeings in operation, Mercado Livre says that the company’s air transport capacity will quadruple, from 10 to 40 million packages per year.

