Military Justice acquits PM who stepped on black woman’s neck in SP | Sao Paulo

The Military Justice of São Paulo this Tuesday (23) acquitted soldier João Paulo Servato by three votes to two of a charge based on four different crimes after he was filmed stepping on the neck of a black woman during an incident in Parelheiros, South Zone.

The case took place on the afternoon of May 30, 2020 and was revealed by Fantástico in July of the same year. The victim, a merchant, was 59 years old at the time of the crime.

Corporal Ricardo de Morais Lopes, soldier Servato’s partner in the incident, was also acquitted.

The decision was taken by a sentencing council made up of a civil judge (togado) and four police officers.

The civil judge, José Alvaro Machado Marques, and one of the PM officers voted to condemn the two police officers. They were the first to cast the vote at the judgment. The other three votes were in favor of the soldier and the corporal.

The Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo maintained, during the trial, that soldier Servato committed four crimes: bodily harm, abuse of authority, ideological falsehood and non-compliance with regulations. The complaint against Corporal Lopes was based on two crimes: ideological falsehood and non-compliance with regulations.

Lawyer Felipe Morandini, the victim’s defender, said he will appeal the sentence. He called the acquittal “absurd.”

The police officers’ lawyer, João Carlos Campanini, argued that his clients had not committed any crime.

‘The more I struggled, the more he tightened the boot on my neck’, says assaulted by PM