‘Militia Caveirão’: armored car used by Tandera’s gang seized | Rio de Janeiro



Police officers from the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (DRACO-IE) and the Special Resources Coordination (CORE), seized an armored car used by the militia led by Tandera – Disclosure

Published 08/23/2022 19:08 | Updated 08/23/2022 21:33

Rio – Police officers from the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco-IE) and the Special Resources Coordination (Core) seized, this Tuesday (23), an armored car used by the militia led by Danilo Dias Lima, known as ‘Tandera’, currently the most wanted militiaman in Rio. The armored car was found in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, with the help of information from the specialist’s intelligence section.

The place was empty and agents found the vehicle covered by a tarp.

According to the police, the car was used by the militia as a kind of ‘caveirão’, popular name for the armored car used by the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) in Rio in risky areas, to get to the point of confrontation quickly and safely. . The criminal group used the vehicle in confrontations with rival militiamen and traffickers and also as a form of intimidation.

The vehicle was forwarded to Draco’s headquarters.

Tandera’s brother and three other gang members were killed in a police action last Saturday (20)

Delson de Lima Neto, Delsinho, brother of militia member Tandera, and three other suspected members of the militia died last Saturday morning (20), in a confrontation with the police, in Nova Iguaçu.

According to the Civil Police, Delsinho was number 2 in the gang, behind only Tandera.

Renato Alves Santana, known as Fofo, and two other suspects, who would be his security guards, identified as Tizil and Neguinho, were also killed by the Civil Police. According to the institution, Fofo occupied the third position in the paramilitary group.

According to the delegate of the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Investigations (Draco) André Leiras, the operation was a severe blow to the militia’s hierarchical structure, which will need to be restructured.