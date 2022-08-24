‘Militia Caveirão’: armored car used by Tandera’s gang seized | Rio de Janeiro



Police officers from the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (DRACO-IE) and the Special Resources Coordination (CORE), seized an armored car used by the militia led by Tandera – Disclosure

Published 08/23/2022 19:08 | Updated 08/23/2022 19:17

Rio – Police officers from the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco-IE) and the Special Resources Coordination (Core) seized, this Tuesday (23), an armored car used by the militia led by Danilo Dias Lima, known as ‘Tandera’. The armored car was found in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, with the help of information from the specialist’s intelligence section.

The place was empty and agents found the vehicle covered by a tarp.

According to the police, the car was used by the militia as a kind of ‘caveirão’, popular name for the armored car used by the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) in Rio in risky areas, to get to the point of confrontation quickly and safely. . The criminal group used the vehicle in confrontations with rival militiamen and traffickers and also as a form of intimidation.

The vehicle was forwarded to Draco’s headquarters.