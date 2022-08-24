Milk may have a significant price drop in the coming weeks in Curitiba

The milk market, which was high in July this year and was already making Curitiba consumers change consumption habits since the end of June, may have a significant price drop in the coming weeks. The information was published by Federation of Agriculture of the State of Paraná (FAEP/SENAR-PR System) on Tuesday afternoon (23), after a meeting of the Paritary Council of Producers/Milk Industries of Paraná (Conseleite-PR).

According to Faep, the reference value – used as a basis for negotiations between producers and industries – recorded high of 17.2% for the liter of milk standard delivered in July, paid for in August. In the last three weeks, however, the sector retreated consecutively, shrinking 10.4%. With this, the projections are that the reference value will remain in BRL 2.8195 for milk delivered to industries in August to be paid in September.

“For July, we had expectations of record prices. This high was confirmed, but in August the market turned. Now, we are verifying a gradual decline in important derivatives”, said the vice president of Conseleite-PR, Ronei Volpi, who represents the FAEP/SENAR-PR System in the collegiate. “In addition, this year, we have had a lower funding compared to previous years. This corroborates for higher prices,” he explained.

The interruption in the sequence of increases is due to the performance of products, such as mozzarella, UHT milk and cheese – three items most sold in Paraná and which exert a greater weight in the calculation of the reference value of milk. After having had a significant rise in July, these derivatives had a significant drop in August: the UHT plummeted 17%; mozzarella fell by 10%; and Prato cheese, 4.7%. “Still, these products continue with nominal values ​​well above those registered at the beginning of the year”, observed Volpi.

What about condensed milk, cottage cheese, dulce de leche?

Some derivatives that do not have such significant commercialization lost less price. This is the case of requeijão, which remained stable; parmesan, which retreated 1.2%; of the dairy drink, which had a fall of 1.1%; and milk cream, 2.1%. Only four items in the marketing mix maintained the increase: pasteurized milk (2.4%); powdered milk (12.2%); dulce de leche (4.2%); and yogurt (2.1%).

Volpi, assesses that, on the one hand, the fall is linked to the purchasing power of the population. On the other hand, the vice president of Conseleite-PR mentioned the difficult moment the sector is going through, pressured by consecutive increases in production costs and external challenges.

“We have faced a series of difficulties, starting with climate issues, discouraging the sector, culminating in many producers abandoning the activity. At the moment, we believe that this drop has more to do with the fact that prices have hit the ceiling for the consumer than with issues related to production”, he evaluated.