Minions: How China Changed the End of the ‘Rise of Gru’ movie

23 August 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Minions: Rise of Gru premiered in China on Friday (8/19)

The latest film in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise opened in China on Friday (8/19) — albeit with a different ending, as local viewers discovered.

‘Minions 2: Rise of Gru’ portrays the anti-hero Gru in his adolescence and follows his evolution until he becomes a supervillain.

Warning: The following text contains spoilers for the film.

But unlike the original film, the Chinese version doesn’t end with Gru and his mentor Wild Knuckles riding into the sunset. Instead, Wild Knuckles is arrested while Gru “becomes one of the good guys”.

Posts and screenshots from the film, shared on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, showed that censors had added a series of subtitled still images to the credits sequence.

In it, they explain that Wild Knuckles was captured and imprisoned for 20 years after a botched robbery. He also discovers a “love of acting” and sets up a theater group.

Gru, meanwhile, “returned to his family” and fathering his three daughters became his “greatest accomplishment”.

The change was derided by many people in China.

“The real story is in a parallel universe,” wrote one person.

Others said Gru’s alternate ending conveniently furthered China’s three-child policy as the country tries to boost its birthrate. The quality of captioned photos has also been widely compared to PowerPoint presentation slides.

DuSir, a popular film blogger with more than 14 million Weibo followers, called the changes “outrageous”.

In one article, he questioned why only the Chinese needed “special guidance and care”.

“How weak and undiscerning do they think our audience is?” he asked.

Despite that, the film — the fifth part of the series — was successful at the box office, earning a record during the pandemic of about 21.74 million yuan ($3.2 million) in its run. opening day in China, according to entertainment website Deadline.

It’s not the first time that a popular foreign film has had its ending altered in China, with some of the strictest censorship rules in the world.

Earlier this year, a version of the 1999 American cult film Fight Club, released on Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video, had its original ending — in which the protagonist blows up several skyscrapers — removed and replaced with a message saying that the authorities won and saved the day.

The changes provoked a backlash, with criticism from director David Fincher and author Chuck Palahniuk (who wrote the 1996 novel from which the film was adapted). Human Rights Watch described the new ending as “dystopian”.

Later, Tencent reversed most of the changes, keeping only cuts of nude scenes.