Minions: How China Changed the End of the ‘Rise of Gru’ movie

6 hours ago

Minions at an event in New York in 2013

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Minions: Rise of Gru premiered in China on Friday (8/19)

The latest film in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise opened in China on Friday (8/19) — albeit with a different ending, as local viewers discovered.

‘Minions 2: Rise of Gru’ portrays the anti-hero Gru in his adolescence and follows his evolution until he becomes a supervillain.

Warning: The following text contains spoilers for the film.

But unlike the original film, the Chinese version doesn’t end with Gru and his mentor Wild Knuckles riding into the sunset. Instead, Wild Knuckles is arrested while Gru “becomes one of the good guys”.

