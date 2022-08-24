Model details sexual abuse she suffered at the Playboy Mansion

Model reported abuse by Hugh Hefner (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BASE Entertainment)

Model told about sexual abuse committed by Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion

She was obliged to maintain relations with the businessman so as not to be expelled from the place.

According to Holly Madison, Hefner demanded to be called “Daddy” during sex.

Former Playboy bunny, Holly Madison opened up about the sexual abuse and violence suffered by her and other models during the years she lived in the Playboy Mansion.

On the Girls Next Level podcast, of which she is one of the presenters, Madison recalled the “hellish” routine lived alongside the mansion’s owner and Playboy magazine creator, businessman Hugh Hefner, who forced models to have sex with him.

“None of the women liked [fazer sexo com Hefner]. Sorry, but it’s the truth. We saw it as an obligation, otherwise we would be kicked out of the house. So we all wanted to resolve everything as quickly as possible,” he declared.

Among the millionaire’s demands, one that Madison doesn’t forget is to be called “Daddy” by all the women he had sex with.

“Everyone called him ‘daddy’ in bed, which is completely repulsive. No kidding, the next instant he was on top of me. Then things got back to normal, he didn’t even move anymore. He was like a piece of wood in the middle of the bed,” he recalled.

Sex in front of other models

Hefner had an employee just to take care of his sexual agenda and caused disagreements between the models who lived in the mansion. The businessman also liked to have sex in public, in front of other girls.

“It’s hard to explain how embarrassing it was, especially towards the end, with lots of fights with other girls. You literally got naked having sex in front of a group of people who hated you and kept cursing you while you were having sex. It was hell,” Madison said.