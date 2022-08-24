Monkeypox: Brazil records cases in babies – 08/23/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil has recorded two cases of monkeypox in babies. Bahia had a positive diagnosis in a 60-day-old child and, in São Paulo, the disease was confirmed in a 10-month-old baby.

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo reported that the male child is clinically stable and has no signs of worsening, with a characteristic picture of the disease, with fever and skin lesions.

The folder also adds that the symptoms began on the 11th and that the child is in home isolation. The Basic Health Unit and the Health Surveillance Unit in the patient’s region of residence monitor the case.

The Department of Health of the State of Bahia stated that it does not disclose information about the health of patients.

Cases in children are worrying because they are more vulnerable to complications from the disease. Another country that has already confirmed diagnoses in minors is the USA.

The capital of São Paulo has 1,880 confirmed cases of the disease and another 689 are under investigation, according to the bulletin released this Tuesday (23). Of the total, 1,757 cases were confirmed in male patients (93.45%) and 115 among female patients (6.11%).

Across the country, there are 3,700 cases, according to the Ministry of Health, which places Brazil as the 3rd with the most occurrences, behind the United States (14,500) and Spain (5,700).

Worldwide, there are 41,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox, registered in 96 countries, says the WHO (World Health Organization). So far, at least 13 people have died, including one Brazilian.

The disease is spread mainly by touching the skin lesions that patients have. Another form of infection is by respiratory droplets such as coughing and sneezing. In this case, very close and prolonged contact with the infected person is necessary.

Symptoms of the disease include sudden onset of injury (one or more) to any part of the body, headache, fever or chills, muscle aches, tiredness, lumps in the neck, armpit, or groin. The guidance in case of suspicion is to seek the nearest health unit for guidance and diagnosis.

The main form of prevention is the isolation of patients with the disease. Vaccination in priority groups and in people who have had recent contact with the sick is also an important measure.