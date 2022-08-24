Moraes counters Aras and says that PGR was ‘personally summoned’ before the PF operation

In a note, the STF minister also states that the decision that targeted businessmen was sent to Lindôra Araújo’s office hours later.

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Minister Alexandre de Moraes released a note to clarify alleged divergence with the Attorney General’s Office



the minister Alexandre de Moraesof Federal Court of Justice (STF), reacted to the statement by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Arasregarding the subpoena about the Federal Police operation that targeted businessmen who defended a coup d’état, in the event of the former president’s victory Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the October election of this year. Earlier, like Young pan showed, Aras stated, in a note, that he had not been summoned about the magistrate’s decision, who responded to a request from the PF and authorized the execution of search warrants and seizures against eight businessmen. In the early evening of Tuesday, the 23rd, Moraes’ office released a demonstration in which he claims that the PGR was “personally summoned” of the order. In another passage, the minister adds that the decision was forwarded, hours later, to the office of the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, Aras’ right-hand man. “Finally, it is important to emphasize that this subpoena procedure is routine, at the request of the PGR itself, as shown by numerous inquiries and petitions that are processed in this Cabinet”, he emphasizes.

Aras, however, informed this Tuesday afternoon that he had not been previously summoned about the operation of the Federal police and that there was knowledge of the action only after it was triggered. “The case file has not yet been sent to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for formal knowledge of the August 19 decision, which determined the steps,” he said. Even though the subpoena was delivered to a server in the office of the PGR presidency, the attorney general argued that the procedure did not follow the procedures determined by law. “The records have not yet been sent to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for formal acknowledgment of the decision of August 19, which determined the steps taken this morning. It also informs that there was no personal subpoena of the order, as provided for in Complementary Law LC 75/93 (art. 18, II, “h”), only delivery – in an unusual procedure – of a copy of the decision, on the afternoon of this Monday (22), in a room located on the premises of the STF, where there is a support unit for the sub-attorneys general of the Republic and the PGR”, he describes.