Moraes denies Queiroga’s new request for a statement on vaccination campaign

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, denied this Monday (22) a request for a statement on national radio and television by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, about the vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis.

It is up to the Electoral Court, in the face of serious and urgent public need, to authorize the placement of institutional advertising in the three months before the elections. The request for a statement was made by André de Souza Costa, special secretary for Social Communication at the Ministry of Communications.

The folder had already made two similar requests, but the then President of the Court, Minister Edson Fachin, denied further follow-up and only authorized the broadcasting of the campaign between August 1st and September 9th, allowing the identification of the Ministry of Health in the advertisements.

However, the Special Secretary for Communication reiterated that there was a need for a statement on national television, at a time of greater audience, but the request was denied by the current president of the Electoral Court.

In the decision, Moraes evaluated that the measures authorized by Fachin were sufficient and there was no urgency for a speech by Queiroga. “Several other measures were adopted to achieve the same purpose, consisting in the dissemination of information on childhood vaccination, without the necessary demonstration of the gravity or urgency that justify the appearance of the figure of the Minister of Health in a national chain”, he adds.

Moraes also argues that any pronouncement, when urgent and necessary, should be restricted to the educational objective of the campaign, “which is not even observed in the case at hand”. The minister says that the portfolio has a “clearly political-electoral” purpose.

















requests denied











It is not the first time that the government has a request rejected in the TSE. The then president Edson Fachin blocked, on the 9th, the same request for a statement on national radio and television by Queiroga.

According to the lawsuit, Queiroga would launch on the 5th the national vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis and make other announcements. The electoral law prohibits institutional advertising during the political campaign period. In Fachin’s understanding, the content “does not represent a serious issue of urgent need” to be seen as an exception to the rule.

“The keynote of the speech does not reside in such elements, considering that the rest of the demonstration narrates the performance of the Ministry of Health, in the remote and near past, in addition to renewing the intention of expressing itself on the National Health Day”, said Fachin. .

The minister even called for a statement, but then canceled it, due to the lack of consent from the TSE.

Before that, Fachin had already denied a request for a statement from the Minister of Health on 29 July. Queiroga intended to make a speech on national television related to vaccination against polio and the National Health Day.

According to the law, advertising during this period is only allowed "in case of serious and urgent public need". According to Fachin, it is a commemorative date and, therefore, there would be no urgency to justify the pronouncement.




