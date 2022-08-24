Moraes determines blocking of bank accounts of Bolsonarista businessmen

posted on 08/24/2022 06:00



(credit: STF/Disclosure)

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), went on the offensive against businessmen who exchanged messages defending a coup d’état. By order of the magistrate, the Federal Police yesterday carried out search and seizure warrants at the addresses of the eight Bolsonaristas. The operation took place in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará. The minister’s decision was taken in the inquiry that investigates digital militias created to attack democratic institutions.

In addition to the searches, Moraes ordered the blocking of the businessmen’s bank accounts and their profiles on social networks, the taking of testimonies and the breach of their bank secrecy. Last week, journalist Guilherme Amado revealed that the group’s conversations on a messaging app were about a coup d’état if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is elected. The PT leads the polls of voting intentions, with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in second place. According to the report, businessmen also attacked the electoral system and expressed support for the September 7 act, convened by the Chief Executive.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), sons of the President of the Republic, criticized the operation. “PF at home due to zap messages? What crime? It is clearly an operation to intimidate any notorious figure from taking a political stance in favor of Bolsonaro or against the left”, wrote Eduardo. “It is insane to determine search and seizure on honest businessmen, who generate thousands of jobs”, posted Flávio.

In addition to the family, Bolsonaro’s allies came out in defense of the investigated businessmen. On social media, deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) classified the operation as undemocratic. “If you are not indignant to learn that the PF is carrying out a search and seizure at the home of eight great Brazilian businessmen by order of Xandão due to messages exchanged in a WhatsApp group, you do not support democracy”, she emphasized.

Pacheco

The president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), called the defense of a coup d’état “betrayal to the Fatherland”. “Anyone, regardless of being a businessman or not, known or not, anyone who preaches democratic regression, institutional acts, the return of the dictatorship is completely wrong, and it is a disservice to the country, a betrayal of the Fatherland. This, obviously, has to be repudiated and rejected with all vehemence by the institutions”, he stressed.

The senator said he believes, however, that Brazilian democracy is not at risk due to acts of this type. “Our democracy is so assimilated, strong and institutionalized by institutions and society that I consider these outbursts, which need to be repudiated, but they do not actually create a concrete risk for our democracy. They are unfortunate manifestations that need to be rejected”, added.

Pacheco stated that the elections will take place “within normality”. “The result will obviously be respected and there is not the slightest reason to be suspicious of the result. On January 1st, I repeat, Congress will be meeting to take office, whoever it may be.”

Aras is denied by Moraes

The impact of the Federal Police operation, which searched the addresses of Bolsonarista businessmen, paved the way for a clash between the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). While the head of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office says he “became aware of the existence” of the investigation only yesterday morning, the magistrate counterattacked and denied Aras. Moraes released certificates that, according to him, prove that the MPF was “personally summoned” of its decision at 2:41 pm on Monday.

According to the minister, the order for searches against businessmen allied with President Jair Bolsonaro arrived at the office of the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, at 4:40 pm on Monday. “It is important to emphasize that this subpoena procedure is routine, at the request of the PGR itself, as shown by numerous inquiries and petitions that are being processed in this office”, Moraes assures, in a note.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, the PGR stated that the entire investigation had not yet been sent to the agency for “formal acknowledgment” of the decision signed by Moraes on Friday, ordering the steps taken yesterday.

Aras claims that “there was no personal subpoena” from the court order. The PGR stated, in a note, that there was “delivery, in an unusual procedure, of a copy of the decision on the afternoon of this Monday, 22, in a room located on the premises of the STF, where the support unit for the sub-attorneys general of the Republic and to the PGR”. The room is a support office, which does not have the continuous presence of attorneys, only servers.

Sources linked to the agency maintain that the Public Ministry “has to be summoned personally”. This communication, according to prosecutors, must be accompanied by the investigation file, with all the information regarding the investigation, not just a copy of the decision that determined the steps.

Routinely, justice officials take the decisions of higher court ministers to the PGR. That is not what happened in the case of the operation against Bolsonarista businessmen, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In a note released after the PGR’s position, Moraes’ office reported the delivery of the decision made by the minister, on Friday, to the Support Advisory for Members of the Attorney General’s Office at the Supreme Court. “The aforementioned decision was later forwarded to the office of the deputy attorney general of the Republic at 3:35 pm, where it was received at 4:40 pm on the same day,” explained Moraes’ team.