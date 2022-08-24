Mouse contracts Covid for the second time and cancels recordings on SBT

Presenter Ratinho, 66, contracted Covid-19 for the second time and canceled the recordings of his program on SBT. He had already tested positive for the new coronavirus in October 2020.

In a video recorded for the program Fofocalizando, the presenter reassured the audience and declared that he had no symptoms. He left unpublished editions of Programa do Ratinho recorded and will be recovering at home before returning to work.

“I came here to tell you that this week my programs are unreleased, that I recorded a while ago, they are recorded but unpublished. I’m putting it on the air this week because, unfortunately, I caught Covid “, said Mouse.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I’m doing very well, but I have to stay in bed for a week. As he had a week of recorded programs, he remains unreleased. I am very well, calm, without any symptoms. My symptom is the desire to immediately return to my program”, continued the presenter.