Mouse denies interview with Bolsonaro at the time of Lula in JN

posted on 08/23/2022



It is false that the presenter Ratinho, from SBT, will do an interview with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this Thursday (25/8). The image is circulating on social media and states that the two will be live at the time of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) Saturday on TV Globo’s “Jornal Nacional”, at 8:30 pm.

Ratinho himself appeared on Instagram Stories to deny the news: “It is circulating on social media that I am going to do an interview with Bolsonaro on the 25th on my show. Is not true!”.

“I just wanted to say that this is just another fake news they make about me. I will not interview anyone on the 25th, it will be a normal program. So everything they say about it is false.”

In addition, he pointed out that he is in social isolation, because he contracted COVID-19. “I am at home taking care of myself because unfortunately I ended up getting COVID. It’s over, I’m fine and without problems, but I have to take care not to pass it on to other people. So I’m at home and I’m not going to interview President Bolsonaro,” he reinforced.