Mouse discovers illness and details health status after being removed from SBT: “I came here”

Mouse discovers illness and details how he is feeling in an unpublished video after having to be removed from his job at SBT

On Tuesday afternoon (23), little mouse took SBT viewers by surprise by sending an unpublished video to gossiping. It turns out that the communicator was diagnosed for the second time with covid-19 and had to be hastily removed from the channel.

In short, the presenter informed that his program will continue to be shown in an unprecedented way in the coming days, as some episodes had already been recorded in advance. He was also taken by surprise with the disease, but said he is not feeling any discomfort.

“I came here to give the message that my shows this week will be unreleased, because I recorded them some time ago. Unfortunately, I got Covid.confessed Mouse.

In addition, he also thanked the affection he has been receiving on social media since his isolation began. “As I had a week of recorded programs, they are still unpublished. I would really like to thank you all for your support. I still have no symptoms. My symptom here is the desire to record my program”.

CONFUSION

The new bet of Carlos MassaO little mousecommitted a gaffe this Tuesday (14) during the presentation of the SBT Newsthe TV news broadcast by Rede Massa, an affiliate of the Silvio Santos in Paraná.

Its about Sandro Dalpicolo, a former journalist from RPC, an affiliate of Globo in Paraná, hired by the presenter to face off against the competitor from Rio. However, the anchor ended up getting in the way and mentioned the RPC newscast when referring to the SBT program.