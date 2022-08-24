Mouse will not interview Bolsonaro on the same day as Lula in Jornal Nacional. Video is a liar – TV Observatory

Advertising Could not load ad

President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro put little mouse among the most talked about topics in the twitter this Tuesday (23). The reason: a video in which the presenter of SBT “announces” an interview with the candidate for re-election by the PL next Thursday, the same day that the National Journal will receive Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN). The material, however, is a lie.

Ratinho’s interview with Bolsonaro released by government supporters has already taken place and aired on TV on March 20, 2020. The excerpt in which Ratinho says he will meet Bolsonaro on Thursday was originally shown on the 17th of that month, as can be seen. here.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

The one-minute clipping begins with Mouse saying that he asked “this morning” for an interview with the president. The material is misleading because it suggests that it is a reaction to Bolsonaro’s Saturday interview in Jornal Nacional, criticized by government supporters because of the stance of William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, denying all the distortions and false statements of the reelection candidate.

“This morning, I called President Bolsonaro’s adviser and I’m going to interview him. On Thursday I’m going to interview President Jair Bolsonaro and I’m going to show you the good things that are happening in Brazil. I think Brazil cannot have only bad news. If nobody talks on the other televisions, on my show I talk, because the show is mine!”says Mouse in the excerpt edited by the president’s supporters.

Then the same material belies what has just been said. Ratinho explains that he will interview Bolsonaro on Thursday, March 19, and will air the content on Friday, March 20. “I will interview on Thursday and on Friday I will do an hour, 1h20 with President Bolsonaro. I will tell you everything!”said the presenter.

The video, shared on the social network Kwai and which went viral on Twitter, had already been distorted in March of this year, but the Lupa agency verified the fraud. Other montages indicate that SBT will air Bolsonaro’s interview with Ratinho at 8:30 pm, Poliana Moça’s time, the broadcaster’s biggest audience, to compete with Lula on Jornal Nacional.

Bolsonaristas lie about Mouse interview with Jair Bolsonaro

The disclosure of Ratinho’s interview with Bolsonaro is a lie. The program’s direction, sought after by the column, denied the recording of another conversation between the presenter and the president and the rerun of the material shown in 2020. The communicator, by the way, contracted Covid-19 and left unpublished editions of his attraction already recorded for this week. .

After the column sought the direction of Programa do Ratinho, the presenter himself denied, on his social network, the interview with Bolsonaro on the same day as Lula on JN. Watch here.

The Bolsonarista strategy is to test the president’s power of influence and dehydrate Lula’s ratings in the JN. In one of the fiercest contests for the presidency (not due to the proximity between the two candidates in the electoral polls, since the PT has a chance of winning in the first round), audience indices become a campaign strategy.

In this regard, Bolsonaro was lucky to be chosen in the Globo draw to be the interviewee on Monday, the day on which JN records its best performance of the week. According to data from the TV Pop website, the newscast broke an audience record in 2022 with the president’s participation. The trend, in theory, is for Lula to score less, but the presence of the former chief executive for two terms face to face with Bonner and Renata may attract more public (since he leads the surveys by hand).

Follow the columnist on twitter and on Instagram.