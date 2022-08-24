Muricy says how São Paulo can complicate Flamengo and tells what he said to Ceni before the 1st semi: ‘I even mentioned Liverpool’

Tricolor football coordinator gives an interview on the eve of the match against Flamengo, this Wednesday, in Morumbi, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

Muricy Ramalho know that the Flamengo is favorite in the semifinals of Brazil’s Cupbut believes that the Sao Paulo has, yes, chance to surprise in the confrontation that starts this Wednesday (24), at 21:30 (Brasília), in Morumbi.

In an interview with bandsports, the football coordinator praised the work that Dorival Jr. has done in Flamengo and praised the red-black coach. When evaluating São Paulo, Muricy praised everything that Rogério Ceni has achieved and spoke of “respecting the club’s shirt”which can complicate the confrontation as long as you win in front of the crowd.

“We have to recognize Flamengo’s work. Dorival Jr. was always good. He’s not good now. He’s still good. We have a better squad, with more options, which was what Rogério needed. is being done very well”, said the leader.

“We respect Flamengo a lot, but we have to respect the São Paulo shirt. Between playing at home and away, right now, there’s not much to say. It’s not too bad, no. If we get the result at home, we can complicate things to Flamengo”, explained Muricy.

Three-time Brazilian champion for São Paulo in 2006, 2007 and 2008, Muricy worked directly with Rogério in three different stints at the club and knows the current tricolor coach like few others. The coordinator did not give many details, but shared some of what he talked to Ceni this weekas a form of motivation to face Flamengo.

“For me to talk to Rogério, I have to wait. There’s time to talk to the coach. This week is not a week to talk a lot. I talked about how many times he faced a superior team and won. Liverpool. We know that the difficulty will be enormous. But sometimes those who invested the most don’t win. I told him to believe more in his work. I faced the favorite team many times and won. That’s when the good coach appears,” he said.