NASA captures black hole sound and shares it on social media; listen up

Contrary to all thoughts about the non-existence of sound in space, the NASA shared on social media the sound of a black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy. “The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum,” they wrote in the publication, adding that this causes “no way for sound waves to travel” to be provided. However, they explained that “a cluster of galaxies has so much gas that we pick up the real sound”, and to make it audible to humans they amplified and mixed it with other data “to hear a black hole!”, they concluded. The cluster of galaxies that gave rise to the sound is that of Perseus, which is 200 million light-years from Earth. Earth. The sounds were collected with the help of the Chandra X-ray Observatory. The rays come out from the inside out. In May, NASA had already released a video with the audio of a black hole for the first time and explained in a statement that “since 2003, the black hole at the center of the cluster has been associated with sound. This is because astronomers found that the pressure waves sent by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note,” the agency explained in a statement. In order for humans to be able to hear this sound, NASA increased it by 57 to 58 octaves above the actual pitch. Soon, the agency intends to launch a new sonification of the black hole in Messier 87, studied for decades.