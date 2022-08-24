NASA telescope records the sound of a black hole; listen up

The universe is not a silent place. NASA has just posted an audible clip on social media of the waves emitted by a supermassive black hole, located about 250 million light-years from Earth (each light-year corresponds to about 9.5 trillion kilometers). .

With a mass of 6.6 times that of our Sun, this black hole sits at the center of the galaxy cluster known as Perseus. The sound captured was altered by up to 57 octaves, so that it became accessible to the human ear.

The result is somewhat frightening. Listen here:

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up current sound. Here it’s amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most of it is vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we can actually pick up sound. Here it is, magnified and mixed with other data, the sound of a black hole!” reads the space agency’s tweet.

The audio was recorded by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, a NASA space telescope. It had already been released in May, but gained projection this weekend, when NASA posted it on Twitter.

Amid jokes and startled comments, some people say this is exactly the sound they imagined a black hole would sound like; others, which seem more like a bizarre song by an eccentric singer, like the Icelandic Björk, or a horror movie soundtrack.

Is there sound in space?

It is often said that there is no noise in space — but it is not. The sounds of Perseus’ black hole have been studied since 2003, when astronomers detected acoustic waves that were able to propagate through the massive amounts of gas that surround it.

But we wouldn’t be able to hear them in their “natural” tone. This recording, by the way, includes the lowest note ever detected by humans, 57 octaves below the note “C” — totally impossible for us to hear.

So work was done to increase the frequency, by quadrillions of times, until it became audible to us. The sound we can now hear, according to NASA, is the result of pressure waves emitted by the black hole.

And it’s not just scientific curiosity, these waves have a function in the universe. The gas and plasma floating between galaxies in a cluster are denser and much hotter than the intergalactic medium around them. The propagating sound waves are also a mechanism to heat the region, transporting energy.

As temperatures help regulate star formation, it is possible that acoustic waves are essential for the evolution of galaxies over time.

It is also through heat that it was possible to detect sound waves. Because the black hole is so hot, it occasionally releases drastic bursts of X-rays — which Chandra sees very well.

Other sounds from space

This is not the first time that a black hole has been “heard” — at least not in theory. In May, MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA) tried to represent what would be the sound of a black hole devouring a star in its orbit.

Listen:

But there is a big difference. The audio recently released by NASA was generated by a direct capture of the waves, while the one from MIT was a simulation of the echoes that would be generated by the movement of the black hole’s accretion disk, which revolves around it.