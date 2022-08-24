Last Monday, Casemiro was introduced to Manchester United fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement. In addition, at Old Trafford, the Red Devils also won the Premier League again, having beaten Liverpool 2-1. Sancho and Rashford scored.

The day, of course, could not have been better for the fans. However, in the opposite direction is Wayne Rooney. The former striker and historic idol of the team was not so excited about the arrival of Casemiro, having made harsh criticisms of the English team’s board, also indicating that De Jong would be a better acquisition.

Graeme Souness criticizes Casemiro

Now, it was the turn of another former player, but this time from Liverpool, Graeme Souness, now a Talk Sport commentator, criticizing the Brazilian’s signing.

A former midfielder and with more than 200 appearances for Liverpool, the Scotsman was direct when he spoke about Casemiro’s quality, stating, with few and harsh words, that the Brazilian is not a great player: “He was playing with great players, but not a great player, never been a great player.

Souness added: “I don’t think he has a wide range of passes, I don’t think he’s going to make other players play. Real Madrid and that particular midfield was full of football types. He’s 30 years old and costs over 70 million [de euros], is a lot of money. I don’t see Manchester United playing better when Casemiro has the ball […] It will help the team to be more solid.”