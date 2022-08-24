New Honda HR-V 1.5 is economical and comfortable

Seven years after debuting the HR-V in Brazil, Honda launched the New-HRV 2023, the third generation of the SUV, which is more elegant, modern, spacious and connected. What was already good got even better. We tested the Honda Sensing EXL version that is on sale for R$149,900 at the brand’s dealerships together with the EX (R$142,500), both equipped with the naturally aspirated 1.5 liter flex engine. The Advance (R$176,800) and Touring (R$184,500) configurations, which feature the unprecedented 1.5 turbo Flex engine, will be available on the market from October. Its main competitors are Volkswagen T-Cross Comfortline, Hyundai Creta Platinum and Jeep Renegade Longitude.

In almost 200 kilometers of urban stretches and highways, the New HR-V EXL, equipped with the 1.5 liter flex-aspirated engine, performed well and proved to be a smooth, silent and very economical model to drive. Equipped with direct fuel injection, the engine delivers maximum power of 126 horsepower at 6,200 rpm, with both ethanol and gasoline. The maximum torque is 15.8 kgfm at 4,600 rpm (ethanol) and 15.5 kgfm at 4,600 rpm (gasoline).

Highlight for the perfect tuning of the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine with the seven-speed CVT gearbox, which also offers the option of paddle shifts on the steering wheel (exclusive equipment for the EXL, Advance and Touring versions). Other good news in the CVT transmission are the EBBD systems, which reduce to a simulated lower gear in situations such as braking and descending, helping to save brake discs and increase safety.

All this contributes to savings in fuel consumption. Fueled by gasoline, the New Honda EXL averaged 13.7 km/l when considering the two stretches. According to the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE), the New HR-V with the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine has a consumption of 8.8/12.7 km/l (ethanol/gasoline) in the city and 9. 8/13.9 km/l.

The driving experience has become even better with Honda’s adjustments to the suspension system that ensure ride comfort, smoothness and stability. The steering system is also added, which now “attacks the curve as expected”, and offers a more direct response, providing better drivability. It is important to note that this set worked in silence, also providing less rolling noise, with reflection, of course, inside the New HR-V.

Visual

In the design, highlight the grid. The EX and EXL versions have a grid with horizontal fillets, while the Advance and Touring have a honeycomb shape. All of them are in tune with the Full LED headlights, which are standard on all four versions. On the Touring, they have a chrome finish on the inner frame of the high beam block, while on the EX, EXL and Advance versions, the frame is black. It also has an electrochromic rear view mirror.

At the rear, all versions have smoked taillights with LED in the position and brake lights. They are joined by a horizontal LED bar that also serves as a position light and, exclusively on the Touring, has a smoked finish. To improve visibility and safety, the outside mirrors were moved to the doors – before they were fixed to the base of the A-pillars. All versions also have 17-inch rim wheels made of aluminum, with three design options.

interior

In the cabin, visibility has been improved, with the driver’s point of view being raised by 10 mm compared to the previous generation. Also noteworthy are the high quality materials. The EXL version features fabric-covered seats, while the Advance and Touring are leather, in which the driver’s seat is electric and has a body stabilization system.

For passenger comfort, the longitudinal legroom for rear seat occupants has increased by 35 mm, even with a noticeable increase in foot space. Additionally, the backrest gained two additional degrees of recline. Those traveling in the rear have the same synthetic leather finish on the front doors, as well as magazine holders with space for their cell phones and illuminated cell phone chargers and air vents on all versions.

The instrument panel is digital, 4.2-inch TFT in the first two versions, and 7-inch in the other two, while the touchscreen multimedia center is 8-inch, with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The positioning of the two facilitates viewing all information related to vehicle operation, navigation and other systems without risk to safety. The digital air conditioning system features a new type of diffusers, which allow occupants to choose between normal airflow and a dispersed airflow. Another evolution in the climate control of the New HR-V is the presence of the double diffuser in the center console that serves the passengers of the rear seat. The steering wheel is covered in leather and comes with paddle shifts for gear shifting.

Another novelty of the New HR-V is the opening of the trunk, which has a capacity of 354 liters, without the use of hands, available in the Touring version. In addition, the trunk also has the Walk Away Close function, unprecedented on Honda, which allows for hands-free operation also when removing large or heavy objects.

Safety

The model has Honda Sensing as standard in all its versions. It is a package of safety and driver assistance technologies that is based on images captured by a long-range, wide-angle camera (about 100º) and a high-capacity image microprocessor. In addition to six airbags, it offers cruise control, collision mitigation braking system for engine, bikes, pedestrians and cars.

It also has ACC with stop-and-go, lane-keeping assistance system, lane-avoidance mitigation system, reversing camera, camera blind spot monitor, car-ahead distance indicator and automatic headlight adjustment. However, it does not offer rear cross traffic alert.