New Nissan Sentra comes to the rescue of midsize sedans

The New Nissan Sentra was officially confirmed by the Japanese brand for the Brazilian market, being the Mexican model to be sold here next year.

Made in Aguascalientes, the New Sentra is sold there with a 2.0 16V engine with 151 horsepower and 20 kgfm, being an updated version of the previous generation.

Having a CVT Xtronic transmission, the New Sentra would continue the trajectory of the old model with simpler mechanics, however, recent changes in the emissions rules of the Proconve L7 may prevent the entry of this engine.

An example is the Kia Cerato, which also has a 2.0-liter aspirated with automatic transmission, however, it will have the mechanics changed by a turbo engine, to be more efficient and comply with the legislation.

In Nissan’s case, there’s not much to do except lean on the engine’s DIG direct injection to retain excess emissions and pass through the L7.

Other than that, the New Sentra uses only the 1.6-liter engine from Kicks in some markets and also the electric set with the e-Power range extender, which has a 1.2-liter engine with 80 horsepower and an electric one with 127 horsepower.

A Sentra e-Power, however, is not made in Mexico but in Asia, which would require a change of origin of the product to offset emissions and also justify a higher price.

With its electric propulsion proposal and 1.2 engine for power generation, including for the lithium battery under the seat, the New Sentra would look to the Corolla Hybrid as a rival.

In any case, Nissan’s initiative to keep a medium sedan is pleasant, since the segment is in decline and on the horizon the industry already disguises three volumes with SUV shapes to see if they can still keep a prominent trunk.

Kia has already warned that the Cerato will continue, but others will be niche, such as the Honda Civic Hybrid, for example.