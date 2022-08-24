New reinforcement of Panathinaikos, Bernard can agree with the Brazilian giant in the future: “Yes, let’s wait”

Brazilian was announced as a new reinforcement of the Greek team

Strong target for Corinthians in the market, Bernard was announced as the newest reinforcement of Panathinaikos, which is one of the great football clubs in Greece. The striker left football abroad and returned to Europe with big plans for his career. The contract with Panathinaikos will run until July 2024.

While being announced by Panathinaikos, Bernard can hit with the Atlético MG in the future. The exact year was not informed by local sources, but the GE got the information that, one day, Bernard may return to Galo, with great chances of an agreement happening.

“Yes, let’s wait”would have said a source close to the player.

Before Panathinaikos, Galo was one of those interested in Bernard’s football, as well as Corinthians. However, the player’s high demand – about R$ 2 million in salary per month – alienated those interested in the striker’s football.

In Brazil, Bernard lived his peak at Galo, Libertadores champion of the year 2013. In European football, his time at Everton was not one of the best, in addition to having played in another country.

