Next Mega-Sena contest will award R$ 14 million, see how to play

Have you ever thought about spending the next few years of your life as a millionaire? Many people dream about it daily. One way to achieve this is by playing in the Mega-Sena. The lucky one can take home a big cash prize.

However, to win it is necessary to play. So, see when the next single happens and how to place a bet to participate in the contest. It is worth remembering that the value is accumulated!

Accumulated Mega Sena

The last Mega-Sena draw had no participant matching all six numbers drawn. The contest took place on the night of the 2nd at Espaço da Sorte in São Paulo. For those interested, the winning numbers were 7, 10, 34, 47, 49 and 52.

Now, the next draw takes place on the 24th and the prize is estimated at around R$ 14 million.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, even though the total amount was not transferred, 80 people hit the corner and took home R$ 31,030. On the court, there were 4,382 people who won R$ 819 as a prize.

How to play?

People who wish to participate in the opportunity to win with the Mega-Sena must choose 6 tens of the 60 available. A simple game like this costs R$4.50. It is worth remembering that punters can choose even more numbers, however, the ticket price grows exponentially.

To participate in the next contest, interested parties will be able to play their games at a lottery house in the region. Virtually every citizen of the country has a unit. Arriving at the place, just pick up a ticket, choose the numbers and pay at the cashier.

However, those who wish to carry out the process without leaving their home can play through the internet. The website used is https://www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br/. The first step will be to ensure that you are of legal age.

Once this is done, the player will be redirected to the betting page. It is possible to find all game modes by scrolling down the page. Select the Mega-Sena in “Bet now!”

In this area you can choose from the sixty numbers available. When you are finished with your selection, scroll down the page and click on “Add to cart”. Here, there are some important points to be mentioned.

When arriving at the cart, it is necessary to have at least R$ 30 in games. However, it is important to note that it is possible to add several types of games to the cart. Another point is that the payment must be made directly on the credit card.

4 ways to earn extra income

Finally, those who make their “faith” by playing can also be aware of ways to earn extra money.

It is possible, for example, to find at least 4 ways to earn extra income in 2022.

Check out:

Apps to earn money with referrals: a very interesting option is to send your friends and acquaintances referral links to famous apps. For example, PicPay continues to pay normally those who bring in new customers. To learn more, visit: https://bityli.com/xBCbUtf ; Sell ​​miles: what many people don’t know is that nowadays there are sites that buy travel miles and sites like Livelo. One of the most famous at the moment is Bank Miles: https://bankmilhas.com.br/ ; Earn money to answer surveys: there are many platforms as well as websites specializing in this type of service on the internet. Among the highlights, for example, is the VocêOpina website: https://www.voceopina.com.br/ ; Do a “drop-out”: finally, it is possible to take all the items that are “stopped” in your house and sell. That sneaker you no longer wear, a stopped appliance, etc. An outlet to sell is the Enjoei website, visit to learn more: https://www.enjoei.com.br/

