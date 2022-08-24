Nissan hybrid that makes 25 km/l will be launched in Brazil in 2023 | Electrics and Hybrids

Nissan confirms it will have a hybrid car with the technology e-Power in Brazil next year, but did not specify which model it will be. The Japanese brand intends to focus on the use of ethanol as a more sustainable alternative.

It’s not the first time the Nissan quotes the e-Power as an alternative for Brazil. The brand has been considering launching a hybrid car with the technology since 2017 and has even carried out studies with the kicks, produced in Resende (RJ). The plans were postponed with the advancement of the pandemic and the economic crisis, and the brand started to deflect when asked about the subject.

O e-Power is a hybrid system exclusive to Nissan, very different from the technology used by other manufacturers, such as rival Toyota. The system also consists of two engines, one combustion and the other electric, but the thermal unit is responsible for burning the fuel and converting it into electricity, like a generator.

Electrical energy is stored in a set of batteries. It is then directed to the electric motor, which makes the car’s wheels turn and its electronic systems work.. The great advantage of this technology is that the battery pack can be smaller compared to a conventional hybrid.

Unlike cars in this category, such as the Corolla Cross, e-Power vehicles are powered at all times by electricity, even if derived from the burning of the fuel. THE Nissan sees ethanol as a way to make the system even more sustainable, since sugarcane fuel causes less impact on the environment than gasoline.

The first e-Power in Brazil

THE Nissan it is a mystery about which car should be its first hybrid in Brazil, but the trend is for the manufacturer to choose between three models: feel, X-Trail and kicks. The medium sedan will be sold in Brazil from the first half of next year and has an e-Power version in its lineup that runs up to 25 km/l.

O X-Trail, in turn, is an old dream of Nissan do Brasil. The SUV was shown at the 2018 Auto Show in a conventional hybrid version, but it was never released here. In addition to the e-Power system, the new generation of the model has 4×4 traction.

O kicks is another strong candidate, but a version e-Power would also have to be imported. Incorporating technology like this into a national car would require a lot of investment in modernizing the Resende plant.

This was the path taken by the Jeep at the launch of Compass 4xe. While the combustion versions are produced in Goiana (PE), the hybrid model is imported from Italy. O kicks could follow the same path, however, coming from Mexico.