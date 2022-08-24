Nissan launches e-power technology in South America in 2023

Nissan will launch in 2023, in South America, the e-power technology, which allows electric vehicles to gain greater autonomy by having batteries that can also be charged through the use of fuels. In this way, the driver will not be dependent only on electricity chargers.

The announcement was made this Tuesday morning (23), in São Paulo, where the Nissan Innovation Week event takes place. It has not yet been announced which will be the first South American country to receive the technology or which will be the vehicle with the innovation.

Nissan’s e-power technology is already a reality in Japan and China. The automaker’s first vehicle to be launched with this combination of gasoline and electric motor was the Note, a sales success in Japanese territory.

Although it uses combustion, a car with e-power cannot be classified as a hybrid (vehicle that combines two engines, one electric and the other combustion, which act in combination). In this case of Nissan’s technology, the entire traction of the vehicle is powered by electrical energy. The fuel is only used to generate electricity when needed.

Ethanol

According to Ricardo Abe, senior product engineering manager at Nissan South America, the Japanese automaker works on adapting products according to the local reality. And Brazil takes the lead when there is a plan to combine biofuel with the goal of electrifying vehicles.

Therefore, regional studies focus on combining electrification with fuel produced from sugarcane. “Brazil has the advantage over ethanol technology, which is already present in gas stations across the country,” said the manager.

For him, it is possible to offer the country a 100% electric vehicle combined with ethanol, with a small emission of CO2, absorbed by the planting of sugar cane. The intention is to combine low cost with high efficiency, according to him.

Abe also announced the arrival in Brazil, in the first half of 2023, of the New Sentra, which will have an Intelligent Driving system, which offers greater safety to drivers with 360-degree cameras and sensors to issue alerts whenever other vehicles approach.

Target for 2030

Chris Reed, senior regional vice president of research and development for Nissan Americas, said the automaker is working towards zero CO2 emissions and zero fatalities in the near future. Therefore, all research is focused on the development of solutions for even more sustainable products and for greater customer safety.

The company’s goal is to have 50% of the production of cars electrified by 2030. More than US$ 17 billion is being invested for this.

The expectation is, soon, to be able to develop batteries of solid materials, which will be able to offer twice the power in a smaller dimension, reducing costs. “We can no longer think only about cars, but about the entire ecosystem,” he said.