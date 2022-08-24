‘No reason to laugh’

The West Midlands Police in England released images of the buttocks of an escaped thief in an attempt to identify him, as CCTV cameras failed to capture the criminal’s face.

The corporation shared the moment of the thieves’ escape. In the images released on social media, two men who stole parts from a van appear fleeing.

At this moment, it is possible to see that one of them lowered his pants and showed his buttocks through a car window.

According to the police, the video was released with the unusual moment in the expectation that it can be widely shared on the internet and thus generate more information in the identification of those involved.

Officials told the British newspaper Metro that the stolen parts are valued at approximately 600 pounds, equivalent to R$3,600.

“We had some fun with the video in the hope that it will be widely shared and generate information about who might be involved. But the crime is no laughing matter. These brazen thieves stole tools worth thousands of pounds. We are concerned that they may be prepared to use violence. We need to find these thieves. If you think you recognize them, suspect who may be involved or have been given tools for sale in suspicious circumstances, please get in touch,” said Coventry Police Inspector Stew Lewis.

Preliminary investigations point to a possible link between the robbers and a wider group, which has robbed more than 40 merchants in Coventry in recent weeks, using cloned license plate vehicles.