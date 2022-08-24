Nursing floor should result in layoffs, says association

The executive director of Anahp (National Association of Private Hospitals), Antônio Britto, said he was concerned about the consequences of the approval of the nursing salary floor. According to him, the minimum remuneration will cause layoffs and bed closures throughout Brazil.

“We are at no time thinking that it is unfair to honor and strengthen nursing”, he said in an interview with the newspaper. The globe published this Wednesday (24.Aug.2022). “But, for all the numbers that have already been raised, we are informing about the absolute impossibility of making this payment if there are no additional sources of funding or cuts in the number of beds and layoffs, which no hospital wants to do.”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the salary floorl of the category on August 4th. The law provides that nurses hired by the public and private sectors under the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) must earn at least R$4,750. Nursing technicians will earn at least 70% of the value defined for the floor (R$ 3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$ 2,375).

The group of deputies that analyzed the proposal estimated an annual expenditure of R$ 16.3 billion, counting the State and the private sector. The government calculated the figure at R$ 22 billion, also including public authorities and companies.

Britto said that if nothing is done, there will be “need for a plan that isn’t B, it’s plan H, from horrible”: dismiss professionals “because there is no way to afford the readjustment”.

According to him, there are two possible solutions. “One, which we prefer, is for Congress to approve so-called funding sources as quickly as possible.“, said. “The other solution, via the Judiciary, is for the Supreme Court to understand that very serious mistakes were made in the process of this project, mistakes even assumed by the parliamentarians themselves.”

The CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services) and other health institutions resorted to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). They argued that the increase provided for by law is unsustainable, and the text does not specify where the resources for salary readjustments will come from.

Britto declared that Anahp was “shocked” with project approval without a funding source. “What is written, although deserved, cannot be paid for“, said.

“There is no conflict between hospitals and nurses here, the two are victims of a poorly conducted process, in which, under the pretext of something that no one disagrees with, an expense was created in which they forgot to provide for the form of payment.”

Britto warned that “in no hospital there are nurses left”. Therefore, “to reduce the number of professionals, you need to reduce the number of beds”.

This reduction, he said, would affect both the private and public systems. “As our private hospitals represent more than 52% of SUS care [Sistema Único de Saúde] in medium complexity, and almost 100% in high complexity, it is obvious that the reduction of beds will also impact the public service“, said.

“And it’s already started to happen”, he continued, adding “that hospitals are informing municipal and state health secretaries that if resources are not found, services will need to be reduced”.

He said he informed the ANS (National Health Agency) that, if the project is kept as it is, “the account will be pushed to plans [de saúde]”.

“There is no magic, this will erupt in layoffs, reduction of beds and increases in health plans or, in the hypothesis we prefer, in the urgent identification of funding sources”, declared.