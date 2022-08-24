Oi (OIBR3): with the sale of towers, the company can reduce debt and invest in expansion; but what is missing to leave judicial recovery?

With the sale of another 8 thousand fixed telephony towers to the subsidiary of Highline Brasil the day before, Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) may have fulfilled its last pending issue before the conclusion of its judicial recovery (RJ). The sites went to auction after a binding proposal made by NK 108, which ended up being the only bidder for the event, and acquired the assets with a bid of BRL 1.697 billion – the same amount initially proposed.

“The sale of Oi’s fixed telephony towers represents a milestone that symbolizes the end of its judicial recovery, which has lasted since mid-2016. After so much effort, it finally manages to get rid of the large amount of assets that it would no longer do. part of its core business”, says an analysis by Levante Ideia de Investimentos.

The purchase of the towers by Highline still needs the approval of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). “The sale of these assets was not foreseen by the amendment to the judicial reorganization, and should not interfere in the process. The most that was discussed was the possibility of holding the auction and its conclusion (which was done) so that it is possible to finalize the RJ”, says Gabriel Tinem, analyst of the telecommunications sector at Genial Investimentos.

The administrator of the judicial reorganization of Oi informed that the judge Fernando Viana, of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, will still examine the case to decide whether to give the sentence of conclusion of RJ before the approval of the entities on the operation.

The control of the deadline for the end of the process now depends more on him than on the company itself.

Oi will continue to rent towers that it sold

Oi’s fixed telephony towers were grouped into a special purpose company (SPE) called Torres 2. Levante explains that the assets were sold following a sale & leaseback, in which the operator sells the assets and then uses them by paying a monthly rent to the new owner. Oi needs to continue providing the service with the towers until the end of its concession.

“Oi will reduce the cost on one side, but it will have the cost of rent on the other. It is very difficult to say whether the deal was favorable. The company did not disclose the values ​​of this lease and how much it has specifically for these towers. But I believe it is something relevant and part of Oi’s strategy, which will focus on fiber”, says Fabiano Vaz, partner and equity analyst at Nord Research.

Highline will pay the first installment of R$ 1.088 billion to Oi on the closing date of the deal, which should represent an important contribution to the company’s cash, even with the discount of the towers’ audits on the value. “The company still needs to make investments and still cannot generate cash. This R$ 1 billion ends up being very interesting for a company that is going through this moment. But it is not something that will transform Oi”, says Vaz.

Less debt, more expansion

The second installment of the sale of the towers is R$ 609 million and can be paid until 2026. “These amounts will not necessarily be used to reduce debts, but will allow the company to expand in its core activities, such as fiber and services”, he says. Tinem.

Levante highlights that, adding up all the sales of assets within the judicial recovery, Oi will receive approximately R$ 31 billion. The figure included data centers, fixed and mobile telephony towers, Oi Móvel and TV subscribers, in addition to the sale of part of V.Tal and DTH, which is still in the process of approval by Cade. “It is worth mentioning that a good part of this amount has already been allocated to the payment of debts”, write the analysts of the house.

In 2020, Oi announced that the new core business of the company would be the fiber business. In the second quarter of this year, revenues from this segment were R$958 million, with annual growth of 38.7%. Oi ended the period with 3.7 million homes connected and a net addition of 144 thousand homes.

According to the company’s CEO, Rodrigo Abreu, Oi sees opportunities to increase the base of connected homes with the infrastructure implemented by V.Tal (former InfraCo), of which Oi is no longer controlling, with the sale to Globenet and BTG.

“With more than BRL 30 billion in cash received during the entire process, the company will have its capital structure better balanced, depending only on operational improvement to generate recurring cash, thus allowing constant investments”, say analysts at Raise. In the view of the house, the company has valuation “apparently discounted”, taking into account the history of the company. However, the analysis team says they do not feel safe to

recommend the asset, “at this moment with so many changes”.

