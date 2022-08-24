On Battle Anniversary, Taiwan Warns China of “High Price” for Invasion | World

Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will come at a “heavy price”, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, on the anniversary of a six-decade-old clash in which Taiwanese forces fought back Chinese aggressors.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have escalated in the past month following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China organized war exercises near Taiwan to express its outrage at what it saw as an increase in US support for the island that Beijing regards as sovereign Chinese territory.

In a meeting with military officials, Tsai extolled the “spirit” of defending against more than a month of Chinese bombing of the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu off the Chinese coast that began in late August 1958.

2 of 2 Nancy Pelosi, during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen — Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP Photo Nancy Pelosi, during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP Photo)

“This battle defended Taiwan for us and also declared to the world that no threat can shake the Taiwanese people’s determination to defend their country,” Tsai said in remarks released by her office.

“What we have to do is let the enemy understand that Taiwan has the determination and preparation to defend the country as well as the ability to defend itself,” he added.