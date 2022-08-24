Rafael Island broke the internet after insinuating that the family of Gugu Liberato would be hiding the real cause of the presenter’s death, which occurred in November 2019. The lines reverberated in the Internet and everything indicates that the communicator’s relatives want the necessary clarifications after the statements.

That’s because this Tuesday (23), the website ”

In off” announced that Gugu’s family called Rafael Ilha to ask the former farmer to explain the speech given in September last year. In addition to making the matter clear, the relatives want proof that they were withholding official information about the journalist’s death.

”

I think they could have told the truth. That’s all I think, it wouldn’t be a problem. It was fatal, but I don’t think it’s fair. I went to the wake, talked to the family, and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above, and that’s what matters. The longing will stay!“, he said that still praised the professional. ”

He was the best presenter in Brazil. At the moment it was! the most guy versatilethe guy would do anything, ‘A Farm‘, ‘Family Exchange’, newspaper, talk show, the ‘Sing with me‘, all‘” he said on the Inteligência Ltda podcast.

It is worth mentioning that in the version told by the family,

gugu suffered a domestic accident and fell from a height of four meters, from the attic of their house in Orlando, in the United States. ”

I know what really happened, and it wasn’t that. I hope that one day people will have the opportunity to know. Most people in the art world know. I know some of his family. One hour justice arrives“, said

Rafael in interview.