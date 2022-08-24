Only until Saturday! Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K is 45% off on AliExpress

AliExpress has reduced the price of Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K by 45%. In the offer, the dongle can be purchased with up to R$ 260 off (offer link).

The product is suitable for those who have a TV that is not “Smart” or that the system is older, not offering support for modern applications and streaming services. To work, the Mi TV Stick only needs an available HDMI port, in addition to a charging source – it can be a socket or a USB port on the TV itself.

The gadget comes with the Android TV 11 system, has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It has bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and Wi-Fi at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, in addition to being compatible with the main streaming apps, such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Globoplay, Apple TV+, among others.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K has a remote control with dedicated buttons, in addition to the possibility of executing voice commands, through the Google Assistant. In addition to 4K resolution, the product delivers Dolby Vision technology – including Dolby Atmos and DTS HD – to deliver better audio and video quality.

At the time of writing this article, the product can be purchased at prices between R$ 288.99 and R$ 318.63, depending on the accessories chosen – which can be an HDMI cable or a case for the remote control.

To purchase the product on offer, just click here!

The promotional price continues until next Saturday (27) or while stocks last. It is worth mentioning that the value informed here may change due to variations in the dollar exchange rate or the number of items reserved for this offer. In addition, the product is sent with free shipping to Brazil, however, it can be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

