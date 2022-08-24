Organized by Atlético-MG protests in Cidade do Galo, and Vargas is charged for “ballad”; video | athletic-mg

Members of an organized team from Atlético-MG went to the door of the club’s CT, in Vespasiano, on Wednesday morning, to protest against the bad moment of the team. The images were shared on social media. Some players were approached at the entrance to the CT – the team has training scheduled for the morning.

Organized by Atlético-MG protests at the entrance of Cidade do Galo

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see approaches to steering wheel Allan and attackers Eduardo Vargas and Sasha.

Atletico-MG Organized Protest

With striker Vargas, the conversation was in a harsh tone. The Chilean was questioned a lot due to the expulsion against Palmeiras, in a game valid for the Copa Libertadores. Members of the organized crowd questioned the attacker’s commitment and said that “they will get the player at the club”. The attacker defended

– I haven’t been out for a while.

Atlético-MG fans charge Vargas on arrival in Cidade do Galo

With Allan, the conversation was more friendly. With the car surrounded, the player is asked what has been happening with the Atlético squad – the player’s answer is not shown. Sasha was another one that didn’t receive as much pressure.

Atlético-MG organized members protest in front of Cidade do Galo

“The same one that supports is the one that charges”, says one of the representatives. wanted, the Atlético said that, for the time being, it will not comment.

The team has a week full of activities at CT to face América-MG, on Sunday, at 4 pm at Independência. In the Brasileirão, the team occupies the 7th place with 35 points – four points away from the G-4 and 14 from the leadership. Another who was also approached by the fans was the forward Hulk.

Hulk stops and talks with members of Atlético-MG's organization

Under Cuca’s command, there are six games: three defeats, two draws and only one victory. In the most recent result, Galo was surpassed by Goiás by 1 to 0, in Mineirão. The club no longer competes in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

