Organized by the Atltico intimidates Eduardo Vargas and makes strong demands; Look

photo: reproduction Vargas was charged by fans at the entrance of Cidade do Galo The organized crowd Galoucura protested in front of the entrance port of Cidade do Galo, on the morning of this Wednesday (24/8). Atltico’s most demanded player was the Chilean Eduardo Vargas, who was recently punished by Atltico for being sent off against Palmeiras, in the match that led to the elimination of alvinegra in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Dressed in white, members of Galoucura surrounded the car and put pressure on the 32-year-old Chilean striker. “If you’re not satisfied, you can ask to walk,” said one of the fans. The menacing tone raised the tension in the place: “The crowd is the club’s greatest asset. So, you respect the Rooster. If it’s at night, we’ll pick you up. We’re aware that you’re in several clubs.” Vargas denied: “What ballad?”. Members of Galoucura replied: “Do you think we’re silly?”. The intimidation continued until the attacker entered the training ground.

One of the biggest salaries of the alvinegro cast, Vargas has a contract with Atltico until December 2024.