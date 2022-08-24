organized charges players in CT and raises tone with Vargas

Wednesday started differently for Atlético-MG players, who will train in the morning in Cidade do Galo. Shortly before the activity scheduled for 10:30 am, a group of members of Galoucura, the main organized supporters of the Minas Gerais club, was at the door of the Training Center to charge the players for the bad moment of the team in the season. In addition to the athletes, the technical commission and the football director, Rodrigo Caetano, were also targets of the protests.

The members of the fans themselves released photos and videos of the moments when they were talking to the players. As was the case of the conversation between striker Vargas and the president of the organized Atletica, Josimar Júnior. The Galoucura member questioned whether the Chilean is satisfied at Atlético and also threatened to look for the player in clubs.

“The crowd is the club’s greatest asset. So, you respect the Rooster. If it’s at night, we’ll pick you up.

The scolding related to Eduardo Vargas is linked to the expulsion of shirt 10 in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras. The Atletico striker received the red card in the last bid of the game played at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, and was out of the penalty shootout won by the alviverde team.

Another situation that bothers Galoucura members a lot is the situation of the team in the Brazilian Championship. Atlético currently occupies the 7th place, outside the classification zone for the next Copa Libertadores and 14 points behind the leader Palmeiras.

Galo’s next game in the competition is on Sunday (28), against América-MG, at Independência, at 4pm.