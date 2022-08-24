‘Our small and medium customers have to compete with the big ones’, says CEO of Locaweb

Pulled by the good performance of the e-commerce, Locaweb (LWSA3) saw its net revenue grow by more than 50% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year. According to Fernando Cirne, CEO of the group, one of the factors that contributed to this was the fact that the company managed to maintain the pace of adding customers, at the levels seen during the pandemic.

“We reached the commerce 143,000 subscribers. This is very important for us. Our goal, since the reopening of the economy, was to maintain an accelerated pace of adding new customers. We didn’t want, with the end of the pandemic, to reduce. Locaweb helped customers a lot to digitize themselves in the pandemic, and we have been able to continue with that”, said Cirne.

“The environment of e-commerce it will get more complex. It always gets more complex. It’s much more complex than it was 15 years ago. It will get more complex. And our goal is to simplify this environment for the SME [pequeno e médio empreendedor]. We will offer new ways of selling, new ways of operational control, new ways of logistics. Our PME needs to be able to compete with the big one. Our SME needs to be able to operate without having to swell its structure”, said the CEO.

Rafael Chamas, CFO of Locaweb, spoke about the company’s systems being all open, with integration via APIs. “You can never influence your customer to simply use what is yours. You have to give him options of what is relevant for him to be successful. our platform e-commerce is today the most open platform in Brazil. We have over 700 active integrations,” he said.

The executives also spoke about new acquisitions, about the global demand for developers, about shareholder remuneration, about competition, about passing on prices to customers and impacts on the churn (cancellations), in addition to internal reorganization with the creation of Locaweb Company. Watch the full live above, or Click here.

