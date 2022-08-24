Pantanal: After the disappearance of Trindade, Irma reveals if she intends to keep the pregnancy of the cramulão baby: “I chose…”

Last Tuesday (23), “Pantanal” displayed the long-awaited farewell to Trinity (Gabriel Sater). Afraid of the superpowers your child with Sister (Camila Morgado) will inherit from the cramulão, the outsider decides to abandon his pregnant beloved: “My fate is traced… And for the love of this child that you carry there, in your belly, I will have to leave here”said the devil’s friend.

Sisteras everyone expected, was left without ground: “For God’s sake, don’t tell me such a thing”. Now, according to André Romano, the redhead will make a decision about the baby bump in the next few chapters. Even without Trinitythe girl will not interrupt the pregnancy. Mariana (Selma Egrei), to comfort her, will say that the child will have an “owl” grandmother and a gift.

“I chose the father I wanted for my son and I will raise this child as I raised my nephew… As any single mother is capable of raising her own child. With love and good examples”will say the aunt of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). “You won’t be alone. This boy may not have a father present, but he will have a grandmother at his feet all the time!”answer to Mariana.

Also according to the journalist, Irma must fall in love with Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in the final stretch, forgetting Trinity for once. The boy, who recently went through a heartbreak with Erica (Marcela Fetter), his former fiancée, must even marry the character of Camila Morgadohonoring the original version written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa.