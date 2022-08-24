‘Pantanal’: Filó will reveal difficult past in today’s chapter; see images | come around

Despite the happy way and being a mother to everyone, Phylum (Dira Paes) always gave gaps in the difficult past he had, before meeting José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). The farmer’s companion will tell what her life was like when she was a prostitute.

Gshow in Pantanal: Spoilers, ghosts and advice from Filó

in a conversation with Maria (Isabel Teixeira) and Sister (Camila Morgado), Filó will reveal that she was raped at age 12 and thrown out of the house by her family. From then on, she went to live in a currutela. The scene airs this Tuesday, the 23rd. See images below!

Filó will get emotional when remembering his youth — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Until then, Bruaca did not know about her friend’s past — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

At age 12, she was raped — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Irma, who already knew part of the story, will be touched too — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

The conversation will make everyone emotional — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

