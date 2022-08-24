‘Pantanal’: Filó will reveal difficult past in today’s chapter; see images | come around

Despite the happy way and being a mother to everyone, Phylum (Dira Paes) always gave gaps in the difficult past he had, before meeting José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). The farmer’s companion will tell what her life was like when she was a prostitute.
in a conversation with Maria (Isabel Teixeira) and Sister (Camila Morgado), Filó will reveal that she was raped at age 12 and thrown out of the house by her family. From then on, she went to live in a currutela. The scene airs this Tuesday, the 23rd. See images below!
Filó will get emotional when remembering his youth — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Until then, Bruaca did not know about her friend’s past — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
At age 12, she was raped — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Irma, who already knew part of the story, will be touched too — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
The conversation will make everyone emotional — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction