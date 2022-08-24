Pantanal: Guta discovers pregnancy, exposes secret to Zuleica and is almost caught in the act by Tenório: “It seems that disgrace…”

In the next chapters of wetland, Guta (Julia Dalavia) will discover that she is pregnant with Marcelo (Lucas Leto). After arriving home, the daughter of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will come face to face with Zuleica (Aline Borges), who will say that the land grabber was furious after an argument with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

According to information released by columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, the engineer will not hide her concern and will say: “It seems that misfortune, when it comes, always arrives in droves“. The nurse will then be confused by the speech and will question the ex-girlfriend of Thaddeus (Joseph Loreto).

Sincere, Dalavia’s character will reveal her pregnancy and leave Marcelo’s mother, Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) perplexed. In the sequence, the two will almost be caught in the act by the rival of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will try to find out what the topic of conversation is.

It is worth noting that, according to Zean Bravo, the sequel is scheduled to air next Saturday (27). Guta and Marcelo are not brothers, since the zootechnician is not the biological son of the farmer. Zuleica, however, fears her partner’s reaction.