Pantanal: Guta discovers pregnancy, exposes secret to Zuleica and is almost caught in the act by Tenório: “It seems that disgrace…”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 13 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pantanal: Guta discovers pregnancy, exposes secret to Zuleica and is almost caught in the act by Tenório: “It seems that disgrace…” 2 Views

Entertainment

The serial adapted by Bruno Luperi is scheduled to end on October 14; Soap opera is TV Globo’s success

Gabriela Maruyama

Per Gabriela Maruyama

Guta will discover that she is pregnant with Marcelo in Pantanal.
© Photos: Reproduction / TV GloboGuta will discover that she is pregnant with Marcelo in Pantanal.
Gabriela Maruyama

In the next chapters of wetland, Guta (Julia Dalavia) will discover that she is pregnant with Marcelo (Lucas Leto). After arriving home, the daughter of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will come face to face with Zuleica (Aline Borges), who will say that the land grabber was furious after an argument with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

According to information released by columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, the engineer will not hide her concern and will say: “It seems that misfortune, when it comes, always arrives in droves“. The nurse will then be confused by the speech and will question the ex-girlfriend of Thaddeus (Joseph Loreto).

Sincere, Dalavia’s character will reveal her pregnancy and leave Marcelo’s mother, Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) perplexed. In the sequence, the two will almost be caught in the act by the rival of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will try to find out what the topic of conversation is.

It is worth noting that, according to Zean Bravo, the sequel is scheduled to air next Saturday (27). Guta and Marcelo are not brothers, since the zootechnician is not the biological son of the farmer. Zuleica, however, fears her partner’s reaction.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares would have fought badly in a meeting behind the scenes of the “Encontro”, says columnist; there were even accusations against Fátima Bernardes

Entertainment According to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from “A Tarde é Sua”, Manoel Soares and Patrícia …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved