‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca is terrified in flight with José Leôncio | come around

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is very afraid of what Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be able to do when he finds out that she has filed a lawsuit asking for her rights as his ex-wife. But before that, she will have to face another fear in this Tuesday’s chapter, the 23rd, of “Pantanal”.
To start the process, she had to go to Campo Grande with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) by plane. Even terrified, she went ahead. Poor thing, on the way back Mary Bru doesn’t even have the courage to open her eyes.
“Maria, calm down. Calm down”, says José Leôncio, trying to comfort her.
Maria Bruaca talks with a lawyer who guides her in relation to divorce
As for the farm, she tells Zefa (Paula Barbosa) What was the experience like?
“Bon what, Zefa? I almost had a thing. Creed.”
Zefa is surprised when she says she didn’t see anything from up there, as she kept her eyes closed the entire flight.
“Of course I stayed! I held on to the Believer in God the Father that I only stopped praying when Seo Zé Leõncio sent me out of that hell.”
Unfortunately, Maria knows that this will be the least of her fears going forward:
“How could I be in paiz, Zefa, if I wasn’t going to sign the papers that the doctor asked me to fight with Tenório?
23 Aug
Tuesday
Tenório tells Roberto and Renato that the children will have to support themselves. José Leôncio asks Juma never to sign anything related to his daughter-in-law’s lands. Almost, Tenório doesn’t catch Marcelo and Guta together. Trindade tells Irma that she will leave, out of love for the child she carries in her womb. José Leôncio tries to reassure Mariana about Trindade. Zuleica and Tenório argue. Zuleica does not hide from Guta the fear she feels of Tenório finding out that Marcelo is not her son. Irma tells Mariana that she has a feeling that Trindade will disappear from her life.
