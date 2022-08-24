‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca is terrified in flight with José Leôncio | come around

23 Aug Tuesday

Tenório tells Roberto and Renato that the children will have to support themselves. José Leôncio asks Juma never to sign anything related to his daughter-in-law’s lands. Almost, Tenório doesn’t catch Marcelo and Guta together. Trindade tells Irma that she will leave, out of love for the child she carries in her womb. José Leôncio tries to reassure Mariana about Trindade. Zuleica and Tenório argue. Zuleica does not hide from Guta the fear she feels of Tenório finding out that Marcelo is not her son. Irma tells Mariana that she has a feeling that Trindade will disappear from her life.

