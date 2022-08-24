Pantanal: Son of Tenório doesn’t open up and offers to kill Alcides and Maria Bruaca: “I’m just saying that…”

In his thirst for revenge, the crook will look for a hired killer to execute his evil plan against Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

tenorio (Murilo Benício), who seeks revenge against Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), promises to stir up the next chapters of “Pantanal”. The bastard is also angry at José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), who welcomed them both with open arms on his farm. Therefore, he will hire a hired killer to carry out his evil plan.

Solano (Rafael Sieg), even, will shoot Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will not die. The boy, after arguing with his father, will go out with the horse for a walk and cool off. However, he will be hit by a shot from afar and will have a hard time: “Help… Argue… Help me…”, says the pawn, begging for his life. The information is from “Gshow”.

Renato (Gabriel Santana), who recently killed a jaguar to save the skin of tenorio, will get a taste for crime. In a long conversation with Solanothe boy will offer to do the assassin’s dirty work: “Looks like you don’t know how to handle that gun properly… If you had known, you wouldn’t have missed José Lucas”the boy will say, provoking the killer.

“You came to get Bruaca and the little piece of shit that horned him…”will insist Renato. “You should speak of your father with more respect!”will hit Solano. “I’m not disrespecting anyone. I’m just saying he didn’t need to hire you for this. If he asked, I would have done it for free. And without showing it!”will terminate the son of the bad character.