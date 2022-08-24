‘Pantanal’: Trindade will have definitive conversation with cramullhão before leaving | come around

In “Pantanal”, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) is determined to leave, even though he knows how much Irma (Camila Morgado) is suffering. He already knows that if he stays with his princess, the cramullion will possess the child she expects of him.
But it seems that whoever doesn’t want to leave is the damn thing, who will blow in the guitar player’s ear in the next chapter of the 9 o’clock soap opera
“Damn, cramulhão… Soon nothing will blow me away… I’m leaving here! And there’s nothing you can do about that!”, he will say.
Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will have a conversation with cramullhão before leaving, in Pantanal – Photo: Globo
The conversation will startle Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will wake up with the noise of an object falling.
“It was just Old Joventino’s silver saddle…That fell off…”, says Trindade, who will disappear out of nowhere.
Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will be bewildered by the disappearance of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) in Pantanal — Photo: Globo
“Trinity… Trinity?! Hey, clumsy, where did you go, haunting?!”, says the frightened pawn.
Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will wake up and tell her loved one that she didn’t hear anything.
“What noise?! There’s no one here… It must have been all in your head…”
Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will say goodbye to Irma (Camila Morgado) in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
It will be through a new dream that Trindade will say goodbye to Irma.
“I lived a dream by your side, princess, plus our time is cabo and I need to wake up”, he will say.
“I don’t want to see you crying… Because everything we lived together didn’t deserve to end with tears. When you open your eyes, I’m already far from here…”.
He will kiss goodbye, while Irma will continue dreaming and find her normal, healthy baby and Leoncio for whom she has waited “a whole life”. Who will be?
24 Aug
Wednesday
José Leôncio demands a firmer stance from Maria Bruaca, who shows regret for having accepted to fight for her assets in court. Mariana convinces Maria Bruaca that she has rights as Tenório’s ex-wife. Trindade says goodbye to Irma while she sleeps. José Leôncio is surprised when Trindade leaves the farm. Marcelo asks Zuleica when her mother will be ready to tell the truth about her father. Erica asks to talk to José Lucas before the wedding ceremony.
