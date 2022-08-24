‘Pantanal’ will change its schedule due to the elections starting this Friday; understand | wetland

What time does Pantanal start? This doubt must remain in the minds of many pantaneiros on duty with the changes in the television schedule in the coming days. As of this Friday, 8/26, Globo and the radio and TV stations will broadcast the election schedule in two schedules (1 pm and 8:30 pm). This will impact the schedule of all programming, including the nine o’clock soap opera.

Thus, Pantanal will start airing later, from 9:55 pm, Monday to Fridayuntil the end of the first round of elections. On Wednesdays, when football is played, the soap opera will be shown at 8:55 pm. On Saturdays, Pantanal will start at 9:50 pm.

The changes to the grid will run until September 29, when the election time for the first round will end.

In the event of a second round, for both president and governor, party propaganda will restart on October 7th and will last until the 28th of the same month, with a reduced duration. In this case, the Pantanal schedule will follow the same pattern: the exhibition from Monday to Friday will start at 9:50 pm; on Wednesdays of Football, at 20:50; and on Saturdays at 9:45 pm.

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

Listen to this Tuesday’s Pantanal summary