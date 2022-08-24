Paran Pesquisas in SP: Haddad leads and Tarcsio distances himself from Rodrigo

Haddad leads the voting intention for Governor of the state of So Paulo (photo: Assembly/EM)

The former mayor of So Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT), has 32.4% of the voting intentions in the race for Governor of the State of So Paulo in the new survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas. Then the former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans), appears with 23.4%, distancing himself from Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who appears with 15.6%.

In fourth place is Vincius Poit (New), with 0.9%. Carol Vigliar (UP) has 0.6%; Elvis Cezar (PDT), 0.5%. Altino Junior (PSTU) and Gabriel Colombo (PCB) appear with 0.3% of voting intentions. Antonio Jorge (DC), 0.2%; and Edson Dorta (PCO), 0.1%.

White and null votes reach 13.7%; undecided, 12%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Fernando Haddad (PT): 32.4%

Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans): 23.4%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 15.6%

Vincius Poit (New): 0.9%

Carol Vigliar (UP): 0.6%

Elvis Cesar (PDT): 0.5

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0.3%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0.3%

Antonio Jorge (DC): 0.2%

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0.1%

The survey was carried out between the 18th and 22nd of August and included 1,880 respondents aged 16 or over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.3 percentage points.