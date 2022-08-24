Paran polls: Bolsonaro in front of Lula in So Paulo

Bolsonaro leads poll of voting intentions in So Paulo (photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR/Claudio Kbene/Flickr) A new survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas, this Tuesday (23/8), points out that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is ahead of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in So Paulo. The survey indicates that Bolsonaro has 40.3% of voting intentions among Paulistas, while Lula, 35.5%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) third place, with 7.6%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3.6%. Pablo Maral (Pros) appears with 0.6%. Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Vera (PSTU) scored 0.3%. Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio), 0.1%. Eymael (PDC), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not score in the survey.

White and null votes reach 7%; undecided, 4.7%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 40.3%

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): 35.5%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.6%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 3.6%

Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.6%

Felipe d’Avila (New): 0.3%

Vera (PSTU): 0.3%

Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0.1%

Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0.1%

Eymael (PDC): 0%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

The survey was carried out between the 18th and 22nd of August and included 1,880 respondents aged 16 or over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.3 percentage points.

The research was registered with the TSE under the number BR-03203/2022.