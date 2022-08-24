Paran polls: Bolsonaro in front of Lula in So Paulo

A new survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas, this Tuesday (23/8), points out that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is ahead of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in So Paulo. The survey indicates that Bolsonaro has 40.3% of voting intentions among Paulistas, while Lula, 35.5%.
White and null votes reach 7%; undecided, 4.7%.
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 40.3%
- Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): 35.5%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.6%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 3.6%
- Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.6%
- Felipe d’Avila (New): 0.3%
- Vera (PSTU): 0.3%
- Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0.1%
- Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0.1%
- Eymael (PDC): 0%
- Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
The survey was carried out between the 18th and 22nd of August and included 1,880 respondents aged 16 or over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.3 percentage points.
The research was registered with the TSE under the number BR-03203/2022.