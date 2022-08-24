Paran polls: Bolsonaro in front of Lula in So Paulo

Abhishek Pratap 16 hours ago News Comments Off on Paran polls: Bolsonaro in front of Lula in So Paulo 4 Views

Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz In
Bolsonaro leads poll of voting intentions in So Paulo (photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR/Claudio Kbene/Flickr)

A new survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas, this Tuesday (23/8), points out that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is ahead of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in So Paulo. The survey indicates that Bolsonaro has 40.3% of voting intentions among Paulistas, while Lula, 35.5%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) third place, with 7.6%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3.6%. Pablo Maral (Pros) appears with 0.6%. Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Vera (PSTU) scored 0.3%. Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio), 0.1%. Eymael (PDC), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not score in the survey.

White and null votes reach 7%; undecided, 4.7%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

  • Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 40.3%
  • Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): 35.5%
  • Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.6%
  • Simone Tebet (MDB): 3.6%
  • Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.6%
  • Felipe d’Avila (New): 0.3%
  • Vera (PSTU): 0.3%
  • Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0.1%
  • Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0.1%
  • Eymael (PDC): 0%
  • Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%
  • Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

The survey was carried out between the 18th and 22nd of August and included 1,880 respondents aged 16 or over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.3 percentage points.

The research was registered with the TSE under the number BR-03203/2022.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

10 ‘Emergencies’ That Fooled Cops And Weren’t What They Seem

An unusual story in Bang Saen, in Chonburi, in eastern Thailand, hit the international press …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved