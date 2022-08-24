Patient with advanced stage cancer marries in a hospital in Fortaleza – Ceará

“In health and in sickness”, the meaning of the traditional part of the wedding vows was renewed by the love of Anna Erika Lima and Jeovah Meireles. Hospitalized two months ago due to a acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) — type of cancer —the teacher if married with her partner, also a professor, this Monday (22), in one of the beds at the Unimed Hospital, in Fortaleza.

[Atualização às 17h54, de 23/8/2022] The Diário do Nordeste previously reported, wrongly, that Anna Erika’s type of cancer is rare. The information has been corrected.

together for 10 years, the couple dreamed of celebrating the union alongside family and friends, but plans for the party were interrupted. Diagnosed with the disease in October 2021, Anna Erika was admitted to the health unit on June 21 of this year, after the disease stopped responding to treatment. In advanced stageshe was transferred to the Palliative Care sector of the institution last week.

read more

As worsening of the condition of the patient, one of the professor’s companions told the medical team about the her old desire to marry with the partner, who had been in the background due to the clinical condition. Then, professionals in the area, the bride and groom and their families embraced the idea of perform the ceremony at the hospitalas detailed by the institution’s social worker, Patrícia Gadelha.

Subtitle: Patient has been hospitalized for two months at the health unit Photograph: publicity/Unimed Fortaleza

the party was organized in just three days by the Unimed Hospital employees, who provided matching clothes for the couple and even live music — performed by the institution’s own employees. The ceremony was attended by family members, priest and professionals from the hospital unit, in addition to cake, sweets, veil, bouquet of flowers and the traditional toast between newlyweds.

Patricia Gadelha Social worker in the Palliative Care sector at Hospital Unimed “Many people [funcionários] want to be present, because they are sensitive to the moment. Because the hospital has a lot of the presence of the disease, so when we bring the celebration of life, even in the face of a context of illness and pain, this possibility draws attention.”

Jehovah celebrated the completion of the marriage.

Jehovah Meireles teacher “Anna always wanted to get married. There was a moment when we looked for everything, but things turned out differently. The important thing is that this moment has come.”

Subtitle: The bride and groom wore matching outfits Photograph: publicity/Unimed Fortaleza

THE medication taught at the teacher was changed especially for the wedding day. According to the social worker, the doctors prescribed the substances in order to keep her awake, preserving the comfort and conscience her for the moment.

Natanielle Oliveira Nurse in the Palliative Care sector at Unimed Hospital “Is it over there [Anna Erika] was beaming with happiness. She was wearing lipstick all over, smiling a lot, happy for this moment. Very radiant, very grateful. When she finished the ceremony, she thanked everyone for what had happened.”

Subtitle: Doctors allowed patient to consume alcohol during traditional newlywed toast Photograph: dissemination/Unimed

Subtitle: Decoration was provided by the institution’s staff. Photograph: publicity/Unimed Fortaleza

Subtitle: Hospital staff printed photos of the couple and used them to decorate bed Photograph: publicity/Unimed Fortaleza

Before you go, how about updating yourself with the most important news of the day? Access the DN Telegram and follow what is happening in Brazil and in the world with just one click: https://t.me/diario_do_nordeste