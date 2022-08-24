‘Patón’ Bauza lost his speech, says assistant

They were working partners for 24 years. Including in São Paulo, in the 2016 season. Historic assistant of former coach Edgardo “patón” Bauza, José di Leo almost cried when talking about his friend in an interview yesterday (23) to the program Super Deportivo, on Argentine radio Villa Trinidad.

Bauza, 64, has a degenerative disease and is now just babbling, according to Di Leo. For the former coach to express something, it is necessary to “force” him, which leaves the former assistant “full of anguish”.

“These are very different and hard stages. There was a stage where he could still speak. Now we’re at a stage where we have to force him to say something, whether he remembers it or not, and then he makes some sounds. When I’m with him , I end up hurting myself. We end up forcing everything and it makes no sense. It’s very difficult to see and hear him like that”, said José.

He brought unpublished details about his friend’s state of health. “I’ve already overcome this stage in which he recognizes me or not. I just want him to be calm. It all came about when he stopped working. He started to fall when he left Rosario Central. In the technical part, he was intact”, he continued, with Rádio Villa Trinidad

“I always asked myself: we did everything so well…why do we deserve what we have today? In January or February, I’m going to Ecuador [onde Bauza vive]. I want to see you and it doesn’t matter if you recognize me or not. I want to see him as he is. Every day I think this is a lie, I live with the hope that he will be him again. Every time I speak, I feel bad.”

The testimony of Bauza’s partner is cutting. Di Leo is 61, three years younger than his friend.

“It makes me very sorry. I remember Bauza saying that he would work until he was 68 years old. He would tell me: ‘the only thing I want is to have a little house, a swimming pool and a barbecue to eat with friends’. It makes me very anxious. I can enjoy it and he doesn’t. It makes me feel bad, bad. He doesn’t know what’s happening and lives in a different reality. What an injustice, what a pity.”

Bust in honor of former coach and player Edgardo Patón Bauza Image: Publicity Rosario Central

Historical former player and coach of Rosario Central, Bauza was honored last weekend with the inauguration of a bust of him in the space where the club trains.

“When I saw Patón’s bust, I felt bad, because he cannot enjoy and appreciate what they are doing. I would love for him to be there, but with his problem, he has to stay calm at home. It was a day of great anguish and sadness. Many things got mixed up. We were and are brothers, everything hurts me a lot.”

“As soon as I found out about his illness, I didn’t want to work anymore. It hit me so hard that I didn’t want to know anything else, because everything I did as a coach, I thought about him. It’s hard for me not to share all this with him.”

“No one is ever prepared for this. It pains me to know that we’ve achieved a lot and that now we can’t enjoy it together. We always talk about retiring together and traveling to the World Cups.”

The conversation ended with a strong sentence on the part of Bauza’s former assistant.

“I’d rather not earn anything we earn, and be in the Fourth Division now, without water and in need, but with him healthy and happy.”

Bauza and Di Leo won two Libertadores, and for teams that never won the Cup, LDU (in 2008) and San Lorenzo (in 2014). The duo also coached the Argentine national team.

Patón Bauza and José di Leo on the Argentine national team bench Image: Di Leo’s personal archive

Mystery revealed

The column brought in September last year the information that Bauza had retired from football in absolute secrecy. At the time, the version of the degenerative disease was already circulating in Argentina. His last job, at Rosario Central, ended in February 2019.

The Argentine’s passage through the São Paulo in 2016 lasted 48 matches. There were 18 victories, 13 draws and 17 defeats, an advantage of 46.5%. He left São Paulo to command his country’s national team on August 1 of that year. He left the team in 10th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 23 points in 17 rounds, taking advantage of 45% of the points.

Bauza gained the trust of the fans during the Copa Libertadores, when he led the Morumbi team to the semifinals. In the Campeonato Paulista, São Paulo lost to Audax Osasco in the quarterfinals.

In the Argentine national team, it lasted only 8 games (3 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats), amid chaos on the field and off it with an AFA in flames.

In May, the Argentine newspaper “Olé” reported that the former coach had been diagnosed with advanced stage Alzheimer’s. The revelation came from another longtime friend of Bauza’s, Argentine narrator Bambino Pons, who later apologized to his family for the indiscretion.