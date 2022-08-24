Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares would have fought badly in a meeting behind the scenes of the “Encontro”, says columnist; there were even accusations against Fátima Bernardes

The backstage of “Encontro”, presented by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares on Globo, may be in an uproar. At least, that’s what columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco says, who gave information about an ugly fight involving the two presenters at a meeting of the program’s staff during his participation in “A Tarde é Sua” this Tuesday (22). ).

According to Lo-Bianco, Patricia was not part of the daily agenda meetings of the “Encontro”, preferring to attend once a week and send an assistant in her place on the other days. Manoel Soares, in turn, would be a permanent figure in these meetings, which serve to define the subjects that will be dealt with in the attraction.

As soon as she realized Manoel’s influence on the direction of the attraction, Patrícia tried to appear daily at the agenda meetings, according to Lo-Bianco. She then went on to ask that the show’s issues go through her approval, which would have caused a fight between her and the co-host, who defended her right to have an opinion on the agendas and demanded respect as a professional.

Manoel and Patrícia exchanged accusations

Manoel would also have advised Patrícia to see a psychologist at TV Globo, for better guidance. It was at that moment, as the columnist said, that the fight heated up: the former presenter of “Jornal Nacional” would have told Manoel to occupy his post as assistant to the program, and not as co-host, in addition to having demanded respect from him in her position as a woman, and started talking about feminism. Finally, she accused Manoel of not respecting hierarchy.

The co-host would then have disagreed with Patrícia’s theories, noting that everyone on the team would have a voice. He would also have said that from that moment on, he would no longer respect her. The journalist argued that the audience numbers spoke for themselves, but Manoel would have said: “Look Patrícia, take it easy on this audience story, because the audience does not reflect the truth”, and cited the work of Fátima Bernardes ahead of the last year of the program as something “practically null”, but which guaranteed a good audience by reverberating BBB and the soap operas of the house. So far, none of those cited have confirmed Lo-Bianco’s information.