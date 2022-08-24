Paysandu president says he will have Copa Verde in 2022

With the World Cup taking place between November and December in Qatar, the 2022 season in the world of football had to get even leaner, with clubs needing to close their activities earlier than usual. In view of this, the calendar of competitions in Brazil had to be shortened. However, one more competition is yet to emerge this year.

Main uncertainty during the first semester, due to the approach of the end of the national championships, this year’s Copa Verde finally had the definition that it will be held, according to the president of Paysandu, Maurício Ettinger. in quick contact with DOLhe said: “Yes, there will be Copa Verde 2022 October/November”, said the manager, without giving further details.

Present at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), alongside the president of the Pará Football Federation (FPF), Ricardo Gluck Paul, Maurício Ettinger participates in a meeting with the president of the national entity Ednaldo Rodrigues, about the progress of the tournament that guarantees a place for the champion, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, with the right to receive a millionaire prize.

🦁🏆 Remo beat Vila Nova on penalties and won the Copa Verde for the first time. The team from Pará will enter directly into the 3rd phase of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. Check out the last charge (converted by defender Fredson) and the party at Baenão Stadium: pic.twitter.com/xKZ05dF2mc — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) December 11, 2021

According to the final classification of the 2021 Pará Championship, Paysandu (champion), Tuna Luso (runner-up) and Clube do Remo (3rd place), will be the representatives of the state in the dispute. It is worth mentioning that the current champion of the tournament is Clube do Remo, which beat Vila Nova-GO, on penalties, at the Baenão stadium. On the other hand, Paysandu is the two-time champion of the dispute, with the 2016 and 2018 titles.

A priori, 24 teams would be guaranteed in the championship. In the first phase, two pots. In the first, Fast-MA, Rio Branco-AC, Real Noroeste-ES, São Raimundo-RR, Operário-MT, Real Origuimi-RO, Tocantinópolis-TO and Ceilandi-DF. In the second, Costa Rica-MS, São Raimundo-MA, Novo-MS, Anápolis-GO, Humaitá-AM, Trem-AP, Náutico-RR and Tuna. Paysandu, Clube do Remo, Vila Nova, Cuiabá, Luverdense, Atlético-GO, Manaus and Brasiliense would enter the round of 16.