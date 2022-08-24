Pedro Manso admits that he was wrong to make a comment about Jesuta Barbosa – Famosos



Pedro Manso used his social networks to apologize for the homophobic comment he made, when he saw a photo of Jesuta Barbosa kissing a boy on the beach.

In the comment made on Saturday (20), the comedian said that the scene was the end of time. ‘The end of time is coming, in the past we would run after women and it was difficult. These days guys have the woman they want, but they prefer to be the women. Reverse role. I wouldn’t trade a woman for anything. If God made a thing better than woman, t’n’t save it, he wrote in a Facebook post.

The LGBTIAP+ activist and deputy state deputy, Agripino Magalhes, filed a complaint against the comedian with the Public Ministry.

See also: Jesuta Barbosa lives romance, being in an open relationship with Fbio Audi

Manso on Monday (22), apologized to gays, and cited homosexual artists with whom he has worked, to exemplify that he was not prejudiced. In a publication addressed to the deputy, he said: ‘I am contacting your Excellency to say that all this repercussion that has given rise to talk on social media does not suit me. It was not my intention to hurt the gays that I love and respect so much, it was just an unfortunate comment but without the intention of any malice,’ he began.

‘I worked with Leo Lobo, Darby Daniel, and all the makeup artists from Record and SBT, and they can talk about my affection and respect for everyone. I apologize in advance and I want to tell you that I am your faith, one day I will have the honor of meeting you in person,’ he concluded.

According to TV Newseven with the apology Agripino Magalhes proceed with the complaint in the Public Ministry.

