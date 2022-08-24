Petrobras becomes the world’s largest dividend payer; see ranking



After distributing US$ 9.7 billion in dividends, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) won the title of largest dividend payer in the world in the second quarter of this year, surpassing companies such as Nestlé, Rio Tinto, China Mobile, Ecopetrol and Microsoft. In the same period of 2021, the Brazilian state-owned company had distributed US$ 1 billion to its shareholders.

The data are from the 35th edition of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, published first hand by InfoMoney. The report quarterly analyzes the world’s 1,200 largest companies by market capitalization, which represent 90% of dividends paid out globally. The British asset manager has around US$300 billion in assets under management.

The oil company is the only Brazilian company to appear on the list of the 10 largest dividend payers. The mining company Vale (VALE3), which last quarter occupied the ninth position, lost its place at the top of the ranking.

This is the first time that Petrobras appears among the highlights and, according to Janus Henderson, it is likely to be on the list of the world’s largest payers in 2022, to be released in early 2023.

According to the survey, global dividends reached a record in the second quarter, totaling $544.8 billion. In nominal terms, growth was 11.3%. In underlying terms (with adjustments due to the exchange rate effect and non-recurring dividends), the increase was 19.1%.

The manager highlighted that 94% of the companies included in the index increased their dividends or kept them stable in the period. Additionally, global dividends managed to surpass pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels and are now just 2.3% below the long-term trend.

Petrobras and the other Brazilian companies helped to boost the new record in the payment of global dividends, points out the manager. Brazilian earnings totaled US$ 10.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the highest value in the series started in 2009, against US$ 4.2 billion in the second quarter of last year.

In addition to Petrobras, companies such as JBS (which distributed US$ 465 million in the second quarter, according to Janus Henderson) and Bradesco (with payments of US$ 219 million) are also included in the Global Dividend Index.

See too:

Petrobras (PETR4): what are the different scenarios for the state-owned company’s actions in the post-election period?

emerging markets

Emerging market dividends grew 22.7% in the second quarter on a nominal basis (22.5% on an underlying basis), driven by oil producers, especially Petrobras and Ecopetrol.

According to Janus Henderson, the increase in oil prices alone led to an increase in global dividends by US$ 14 billion, half of which came from Petrobras. Colombia’s Ecopetrol, which paid extraordinary dividends, also contributed much of the remainder.

Rising commodity prices pushed Janus Henderson’s emerging markets dividend index to a record high and outperform other regions for the first time since 2015, when a sharp drop in oil – caused by excess production in several countries – reduced prices. payments.

Oil producers contributed more than two-fifths of second-quarter global dividend growth. “When the commodities cycle starts to turn again, we may once again see dividends from emerging markets lagging behind other regions”, highlights the manager.

See too:

10 cheap stocks that pay dividends above the Selic rate of 13.75% per year

“Crescidendos”: 9 companies that pay dividends every year and grow above inflation

developed world

Although emerging markets drew attention due to the impact of oil prices on distributions, the companies that most boosted dividend payments in the second quarter were European companies, especially those in the United Kingdom, after a significant recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

Dividends jumped nominally 15.1% in Europe (28.7% on an underlying basis) and 32.3% specifically in the UK (29.3% on an underlying basis), driven mainly by German automakers.

In Europe, dividends totaled US$ 165.8 billion, with 95% of companies on the continent increasing distributions or keeping them stable.

The research highlights that many European companies pay dividends only once a year. Therefore, the second quarter of 2022 was the first in which normal distributions were recorded since 2019.

In the United Kingdom, dividends totaled US$ 35.8 billion, driven by the oil, mining and banking sectors.

Also according to the survey, the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands recorded a quarterly record in dividend payments. In the case of the United States, dividend growth of 8.3% lagged other regions in the world, but the increase was strong compared to other years. Canadian dividends also hit a new record.

Outside of the highlights, telecoms dividends were the weakest in the world, affected by the sharp cut in AT&T’s earnings.

See too:

Is Itaúsa (ITSA4) the new Berkshire Hathaway? What the holding’s meager dividends say about its future

Outlook for the remainder of 2022

The manager raised its projection for the annual dividends that will be distributed throughout this year. They are expected to reach $1.56 trillion – nominal growth of 5.8% compared to 2021 (underlying growth of 8.5%).

According to Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity at Janus Henderson, the second half was above the manager’s expectations, but it is unlikely that there will be such strong growth in the rest of the year. Lofthouse points out that many of the “easy gains” have already been made, and the post-pandemic dividend recovery is almost complete.

He also cites a significantly slower global economy, reduced margins at companies due to inflation and pressure from the US dollar.

However, the manager reinforces that some sectors should continue to pay dividends above the global average. In Latin America, he highlights continued strong prices and increased gains in local currency due to the strong appreciation of the dollar, which benefits exporting companies.

For 2023, the view is for slower growth in dividends, given that there will be no more momentum from the post-pandemic recovery, and dividends from the mining sector, for example, are already close to peaking. Lofthouse points out, on the other hand, that global dividends can sustain an annual growth rate of 5% to 6%, and that earnings are often less volatile than earnings.

“Extraordinary dividends are scarcer in times of economic fragility, but regular dividends are an element of protection against downturns”, he says. “It’s important not to let short-term uncertainty cloud the long-term view.”

How long will Petrobras pay so many dividends?

After the record in the second quarter, the question of investors is how long Petrobras – which was not always considered a good payer – will be able to sustain the high dividends.

In the view of Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos, Petrobras still has “fat” in its cash and should distribute at least another R$80 billion in dividends in the second half of the year. “In the year, earnings would total R$ 217.3 billion, a dividend yield [taxa de retorno com dividendos] of 49%”, he points out. As for 2023, according to Arbertman, the distributions will depend on who takes over the federal government and on possible changes in the company’s management.

Arbetman cites that Petrobras closed the second quarter with cash of US$ 19 billion and has a healthy indebtedness, below US$ 65 billion, which will guarantee a distribution of 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and investments, as set out in its policy. The analyst highlights the global economic slowdown and a possible decrease in international oil demand as a risk.

Luiz Barsi Neto, economist and advisor to MMBarsi Investimentos, believes that Petrobras may anticipate dividends in the second half of the year, given that the government – ​​the largest shareholder of the state-owned company – has been demanding resources to fund the commitments made in the ‘Kamikaze’ PEC. He highlights that the current level of earnings is atypical, and that a healthy “new normal” for Petrobras would be a dividend yield between 8% and 10%.

Vicente Guimarães and Luan Alves, from VG Research, believe that Petrobras can still distribute another R$ 40 billion in dividends in the second half, which would represent a dividend yield of 10%. They cite good prospects for the price of a barrel of Brent oil and for the company’s asset sale program, which could boost cash.

For 2023, the political risk and interference in fuel price policy is a concern. VG Research has a buy recommendation for PETR4, with a target price of BRL 34.30. O dividend yield expected in the next 12 months is 18%. Under current conditions, the company would still be able to pay between 15% and 20% in the future.

Dividend Handbook: Sign up and learn from XP’s Chief Strategist a simple and powerful strategy to live off your income

Related